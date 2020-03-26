renewables
BNEF: Global renewables investment hits $282bn after modest uptick in 2019
Surge of investment in offshore wind projects worldwide sees clean energy project financing rise in 2018, but UK investment plummets 40 per cent
UK green economy boosts jobs and turnover, but campaigners fear faster growth needed
Green economy turnover swells 4.7 per cent to hit £46.7bn in 2018, but experts warn growth is off track for delivering on net zero goals
London Power: Mayor launches green energy company for city's households
Launch of City Hall-owned London Power is part of Mayor Khan's plan to make London a 'zero carbon city' by 2050
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Corporations must pursue purpose and not just profit, for people and planet
A new kind of business is needed for the modern world, argues Good Energy's Juliet Davenport
UK wind power enjoys record-busting weekend
On Sunday afternoon wind power provided 38 per cent of the UK's electricity
Repsol promises net zero emissions by 2050
Spanish oil and gas major is first of its kind to promise complete decarbonisation
At a glance: Liberal Democrat's plan for net zero by 2045
The Party is promising to pump 'emergency' spending into energy efficiency, renewables, electric cars and public transport to drive carbon reduction
IEA: Rapid pivot to clean technologies essential to meet global climate goals
Alignment with Paris Agreement remains long way off but investment in energy efficiency, offshore wind, and battery storage could yet place countries on a sustainable course, IEA declares in World Energy Outlook 2019
Green grid: UK renewables outstrip fossil fuels for electricity production for first time
New Carbon Brief analysis reveals in third quarter of 2019 renewables generate more electricity than oil, gas and coal
How large energy users like data centres can help rather than hinder our progress to net zero
Data centre operators can be the good guys in the low-carbon game, argues techUK's Emma Fryer
'A new chapter': RWE to ditch coal and target carbon neutrality by 2040
German energy giant promises phase out of fossil fuel generation and 'huge investments' in renewables, storage and green gas
Macquarie's Green Investment Group promises 20GW renewable energy pipeline
Many of the new projects to be developed over the next five years will be backed by corporate power purchase agreements, investor says
Study: Renewables rollout must accelerate, as peak oil demand looms
A rapid upscale in renewables, batteries, CCS, and clean tech is needed by 2030 in order to hit Paris Agreement goals, a new report suggests
A remarkable decade: Looking back on ten years of green energy growth
A new UN report lays bare a remarkable decade for global renewables investment and growth, but also signals the challenge ahead - BusinessGreen charts the key takeaways
China's Envision joins RE100
Energy technology manufacturer is promising to source 100 per cent renewable electricity by 2025
OVO Energy powers up sustainable marketing strategy
Company promises to prioritise digital marketing, carbon offset any print-based messaging, and end all door drop marketing
Faraday Grid enters administration, dashing hopes of UK pilot project
High profile energy technology company calls in Grant Thornton as administrators after failing to secure project funding
NIC chief: New Cabinet must offer more than 'vague promises' for green infrastructure
Sir John Armitt calls for government to commit to spending 1.2 per cent of GDP every year on future-proofing UK infrastructure
Switch fossil fuel subsidies to renewables to trigger clean energy revolution, study says
International Institute for Sustainable Development warns fossil fuel subsidies continue to far outstrip renewable subsidies, suffocating the clean energy transition
Promising to go net zero is easy, but here's how to deliver it
Joao Pola, UK & Ireland CEO of Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, reveals the secrets to successfully implementing a net zero goal
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
Fossil fuels drop to record low in UK energy mix
Oil, gas, and coal now provide 79.4 per cent of overall UK energy mix, while renewables' role hits record high, official government statistics reveal
'The game is up for fossil fuels': How Mainstream Renewable Power fought through the financial crisis to unlock a greener future
Global wind and solar developer's CEO talks to BusinessGreen about past challenges and brighter times ahead for renewables