'Stop the rot': Poll underscores strong public backing for green investment plans

Policies designed to drive increased investment in green infrastructure continue to enjoy high levels of public support, according to new polling released today.

The Opinium survey, commissioned by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, sought to track public opinion on a range of decarbonisation policies currently being explored by both the government and the Labour Opposition.

It found that over half approved of reported plans the government is poised to provide around £500m in subsidies to Jaguar Land Rover as part of a package designed to secure a new electric vehicle plant in Somerset. Fifty-three per cent of respondents backed the proposed deal, while 27 per cent opposed the move, which is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

Similarly, the poll of 2,150 UK adults found 45 per cent supported Labour's plan to invest £28bn a year in green infrastructure that can acclerate progress towards the UK's net zero goals. In contrast, just 32 per cent voiced opposition to the plan.

Labour's new Green Prosperity Plan has sparked controversy in recent days, with government ministers suggesting increased green investment could fuel inflation and lead to higher interest rates.

The Labour leadership responded by insisting the package would still be subject to strict fiscal rules and would be phased in so that the £28bn goal would only be met around the mid-point of the next Parliament - a move that sparked accusations from green groups that the Opposition was diluting its decarbonisation plans.

However, today's polling suggests high levels of public support for Labour's interventionist strategy, which Labour Leader Keir Starmer has insisted is modelled on President Biden's economic plans.

The survey found 48 per cent of respondents thought the government should seek to match the ambition of the US and China on renewable energy by supporting the UK's own 'home grown' renewable energy industry, compared to just 19 per cent who thought it would not be a good use of public money.

Similarly, 47 per cent of adults identified renewable energy and clean technology as the sector most likely to create long-term growth for the UK economy, compared to 32 per cent who highlighted the role of manufacturing and 26 per cent who selected financial services as the primary growth engine.

Peter Chalkley, director of ECIU, said: "The clouds of sluggish growth and poor productivity have hung over the UK economy for many years now. A silver lining has been the net zero economy which is worth £71bn, is more productive pound for pound and is generating jobs in 'levelling up' areas that have missed out on economic growth in the past like Tyneside, Teeside and Merseyside.

"The global race towards net zero is now hotting up with the US and EU pushing ahead with tax cuts and incentives partly driven by a desire to get off gas given price volatility and supply instability. With the list of companies switching investments to the other side of the Atlantic growing, will the UK's response be bold enough to stop the rot?"

Labour is expected to provide more detail on its Green Prosperity Plan next week, with Starmer set to give a major speech sketching out how a Labour government would seek to harness public investment and policy reforms to create green jobs, drive economic growth, and boost UK competitiveness.

It remains unclear how much policy detail will be contained in the new plan, following previous pledges that a Labour government would create a new publicly owned energy company, ramp up investment in energy efficiency programmes, and halt new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Green businesses will also be watching closely to see how the government responds to the plan, following fierce criticism from Ministers in recent days who have warned that it could compromise energy security - a charge firmly rejected by Labour which has argued energy efficiency and renewables offer a better means of bolstering energy security than continued investment in new oil and gas projects.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.