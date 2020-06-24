REDD
Luxury makeover: Kering to go 'carbon neutral' by offsetting 2018 emissions
French luxury goods group says it will offset CO2 across its entire business and supply chain as it drives towards its 2025 Science Based Target
Model operation: Gucci claims 'carbon neutral' status
Designer fashion brand slashes greenhouse gases and steps up investment in REDD+ forestry projects to offset remaining emissions
World first: Peru moves to integrate REDD+ forest conservation projects into Paris climate plan
Global first as carbon credits generated from two forest conservation projects are officially recognised by the country's government
Nurturing the payment plan for forest carbon
PwC's Roberta Iley argues REDD+ is not dead in the water yet