We will not stabilise the climate without eliminating deforestation

  • Josh Tosteson, Everland
Joshua Tosteson, COO of climate conservation marketing company Everland, offers a defense of REDD+ carbon offsets

The recently-released United Nations Global Biodiversity Outlook opens with these words: "Humanity stands at a crossroads with regard to the legacy it leaves to future generations." It is clear that...

