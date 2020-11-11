We will not stabilise the climate without eliminating deforestation
Joshua Tosteson, COO of climate conservation marketing company Everland, offers a defense of REDD+ carbon offsets
The recently-released United Nations Global Biodiversity Outlook opens with these words: "Humanity stands at a crossroads with regard to the legacy it leaves to future generations." It is clear that...
UK infrastructure plans 'unfit for net zero', green groups warn
As the government gears up to release its National Infrastructure Strategy, Green Alliance warns current plans will not nearly suffice
Defra lacking clear plan for meeting environmental goals, watchdog warns
National Audit Office report urges government to shore-up its plans to protect and enhance the environment
Top retailers rally behind net zero goals
British Retail Consortium reveals over 60 chains have now signed up to roadmap that aims to deliver net zero emissions across the sector by 2040
