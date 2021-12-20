How forestry conservation is sustaining both the climate and livelihoods in the Congo

clock • 16 min read
Children in the DRC with a new clean water facility | Credit: Wildlife Works Carbon
Image:

Children in the DRC with a new clean water facility | Credit: Wildlife Works Carbon

Oliver Griffith explains how a Wildlife Works Carbon forest conservation project is helping to both protect the environment while also sustaining local livelihoods in the Democratic Republic of Congo

As we approached the village of Lobeke on the shores of Lake Mai Ndombe we saw a crowd gathering. By the time we landed, there were hundreds of people. Half were excited children singing a traditional...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Heat pumps are suitable for all types of housing, government-backed study concludes

16 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Climate innovation diversification and green business models

16 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

Little black carbon dress: LanzaTech and Zara debut collection made from recycled carbon emissions

14 December 2021 • 2 min read
04

'Ground zero for net zero': Teesside welcomes plans for Europe's largest battery storage project

15 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Why bi-directional charging can help accelerate electric vehicle uptake

17 December 2021 • 4 min read

More on Biodiversity

Infarm’s vertical farms can produce 500,000 plants a year | Credit: Infarm
Investment

Infarm raises $200m to support global expansion of vertical farms

Company plans to enter into new markets in the Middle East after securing backing from Qatar Investment Authority

Bea Tridimas
clock 17 December 2021 • 2 min read
Lightrock wants to go beyond industry best practice in terms of what can be done for wildlife and biodiversity | Credit: Lightrock Power
Solar

Solar developer teams up with RSPB to exceed biodiversity net gain requirement

Lightrock Power has pledged to achieve at least a 20 per cent improvement in biodiversity value at all its developments

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 December 2021 • 2 min read
Global Briefing: EU urges organisations top join push to plant three billion trees
Biodiversity

Global Briefing: EU urges organisations top join push to plant three billion trees

European tree-planting, US clean energy procurement plans, and the rest of the green business news from around the world this week

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 December 2021 • 6 min read