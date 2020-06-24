recycling
Hubbub announces £300,000 investment in London coffee cup recycling facilities
The London facilities are part of a total of 12 recycling projects across the UK being funded by Starbuck's voluntary 5p charge on single-use coffee cups
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
How Rheaply is helping universities and companies embrace circular asset management
A US start up reveals how it is encouraging organisations to enter the 'multi-usiverse'
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
What happened with Samsung's smartphone upcycling program?
The consumer electronics giant is exploring useful second life applications for older phones and gadgets collected through its e-waste initiatives
Child's play: Mattel eyes 100 per cent recycled and recyclable toys by 2030
Firm behind Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price plans to launch first toy made from and packaged in green materials in early 2020
Green Party eyes extensive 'Right to Repair' law to fight "throwaway society"
Co-leader Sian Berry claims 'none of the other parties are even talking about' circular economy issues during General Election campaign
Resource Association to close by end of the year
Industry body representing recycling industry says there is 'less demand' for its cross-sector approach
Money for old rope? Credit card reader made from recycled plastic fishing nets unveiled
iZettle claims product is made from 75 per cent recycled plastic fishing nets and ropes recovered from North and Baltic seas
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
Schuh urges customers to 'sell their soles'
High street store has launched shoe recycling initiative in all 130 of its stores in the UK and Ireland.
Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dr Pepper team up for recycled plastics drive
Collaboration spearheaded by WWF to focus on boosting recycling infrastructure and public awareness campaigns in the US
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
DS Smith puts Benelux's 4.5 billion coffee cups in recycling crosshairs
Packaging giant confirms launch of paper cup recycling system at Netherlands mill
First Mile and Vegware team up to stop compostable packaging ending up in landfill
Vegware customers can now order a RecycleBox from First Mile to store put used Vegware packaging, which First Mile will come and collect
Minderoo Foundation pledges $300m to create 'cashable commodity' from plastic waste
Philanthropic group unveils plans for voluntary payments on virgin plastics derived from fossil fuels in bid to boost demand for recycled plastics
'Huge progress': UK firms save £85m-worth of food from going to waste, WRAP finds
Companies have saved more than £85m-worth of food from going to waste in past year, according to waste charity
Starbucks and Hubbub brew up coffee cup recycling funding
Specialist recycling facilities for paper cups will be introduced in around 70 locations thanks to funding from Starbucks' 5p cup charge
Suntory targets '100 per cent sustainable' plastic packaging across Europe by 2030
Firm behind brands such as Lucozade and Orangina aims to eradicate virgin plastic from its products by 2030, shifting instead to recycled or plant-based alternatives
Charity shops team up to squeeze out rogue recyclers
Major charity store chains have said they will only pass unsold stock on to accredited recyclers
DS Smith targets 'commuter coffee waste' with new workplace collection scheme
Packaging firm targets the millions of disposable coffee cups used by commuters, which it says are falling through the gaps of the recycling system
Global briefing: Trump's EPA proposes rollback on methane emissions rules
Your need-to-know green business news from around the world this week