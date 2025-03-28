'Progress has plateaued': Recycling rate in England continues to hover around 44 per cent

Latest household waste and recycling data comes as Environment Secretary Steve Reed reiterates call to 'end Britain's throwaway society'
The amount of household waste sent for recycling in England rose only a fraction in 2023/24, with the latest provisional data yet again highlighting how the waste management sector is struggling to deliver...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.