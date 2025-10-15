Young people need the tools and opportunities to fill the circular economy skills gap

clock • 5 min read

The government must lead urgent action to tackle the looming green skills crisis that goes far beyond the energy sector, writes Dr Adam Read from SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK

From engineering and logistics management to repair and energy recovery, the green economy is already creating thousands of jobs. However, the reality is the pipeline of talent is simply not keeping pace...

More on Work

Workforce 2030: Why green skills must be at the heart of the net zero transition
Work

Workforce 2030: Why green skills must be at the heart of the net zero transition

Companies are already struggling to fill existing green roles - if we want a greener, fairer economy, we need to give people the tools to build it, writes ISEP's CEO Sarah Mukherjee

Sarah Mukherjee, Institute of Sustainability and Environmental Professionals (ISEP)
clock 14 October 2025 • 3 min read
We need a workforce fit for 2030 - and beyond
Work

We need a workforce fit for 2030 - and beyond

The net zero transition is ultimately a skills challenge - and currently too many businesses and governments are flunking the test

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 October 2025 • 8 min read
Scotland opens £10m Energy Skills Transition Hub in Aberdeen
Work

Scotland opens £10m Energy Skills Transition Hub in Aberdeen

Funded by industry and the Scottish Government, the education facility is designed to train and upskill both new entrants and career changers for jobs in the booming clean energy sector

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 September 2025 • 3 min read