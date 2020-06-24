re-use
How Rheaply is helping universities and companies embrace circular asset management
A US start up reveals how it is encouraging organisations to enter the 'multi-usiverse'
Coca-Cola experiments with BYOB (aka bring your own bottle)
Alongside innovations in recycled content and renewable plastic, the company's Dasani brand is expanding pilots of its water dispenser line, PureFill
M&S sends single-use cardboard cartons packing
Company launches incentive to encourage use of reusable packaging as food-to-go business expands
How artificial intelligence helps recycling become more circular
The process of sorting things for reuse is getting faster and more specific
Royal Ascot bets on re-use revolution
World famous race meeting to introduce 'Re-Cup' re-use initiative in bid to slash plastic waste
Scottish government celebrates opening of 100th Re-use Store
Zero Waste Scotland says re-use centres and new online service are helping to ensure usable materials are diverted form landfill