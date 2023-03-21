Londoners estimated to throw away £1.8bn of repairable items last year

London homes are filled with items that could be repaired, according to a new survey which suggests Londoners threw away £1.8bn of repairable items last year.

A report released by Repair Week found that 60 per cent of Londoners have electrical items at home in need of repair, 55 per cent have furniture in need of repair, and 34 per cent have at least one bike at home in need of repair.

The report, which was supported by waste management giant Suez, calculated that there are an estimated 25 million items of textiles, 10 million bikes, 19 million electrical items, 16 million items of furniture, and 14 million bathroom fixtures or fittings across the capital's homes that are in need of repair.

The results of the survey of 1,000 Londoners came as the city's annual Repair Week extended to Manchester for the first time. "Hopefully this is the start of a national Repair Week," said campaign manager Rebecca Child. "With the cost of living and climate crises, it makes sense that there is a growing appetite for learning to repair and upcycle rather than throw away.

"There are lots of free events across the capital, and a lovely community spirit to be found in local repair workshops if you can get to one. We also have plenty of free advice and hacks on our website if you can't get to a workshop in person."

The news comes just days after telco giant O2 announced that it had doubled the number of unwanted smartphones, tablets, and accessories processed through its O2 Recycle service in the past year, paying out £36m to customers who traded in old devices.

Of the returned devices, 92 per cent had their data wiped, were refurbished and resold as 'like new' products, with the remaining eight per cent broken down for their raw materials.

Dana Haidan, the company's chief sustainability officer, said: "O2 Recycle is a win-win for people and the planet: it's preventing devices from ending up in landfill, and it's a simple and easy way for consumers to dispose of their unwanted tech and get rewarded for doing so."

"It's a key part of our sustainability strategy, the Better Connections Plan where we're helping people to live greener lives, and supporting the circular economy so devices can be used again and again."

The scheme was launched in 2009 and has since recycled over 3.8 million devices and paid out £320m, O2 said.

The Global E-Waste Monitor (GEM) found in 2019 that the world generated 53.6 million tonnes of documented e-waste, and predicted levels of e-waste could almost double by 2030.

The UK is one of the worst offenders, producing around 23.9 kilograms of e-waste per person, second only to Norway's 26 kilograms, according to GEM.

In research conducted by Virgin Media O2, the company estimated that there are around 15 million unused mobile phones cluttering up attics and drawers across the UK, as well as over seven million unused DVD players and six million TVs.