Behind the world's largest pilot for reusable bags

clock • 6 min read
Behind the world's largest pilot for reusable bags

The latest initiative from the Beyond the Bag Consortium will reach three states and more than 150 stores, including mom-and-pop shops and some of the biggest retailers in the US

It's an all too familiar feeling: You've rushed out the door, and halfway to your destination (or perhaps just as you've arrived) you find your pocket empty. Your keys, your wallet, your cell phone - whatever...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

28 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'No coherent plan': UK failing in push for net zero grid by 2035, MPs warn

28 April 2023 • 5 min read
03

ChargeUK: EV charging industry launches trade body, pledges to mobilise £6bn of new investment

28 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Staggering': England's onshore wind ban costing British billpayers £5.1bn a year, research finds

25 April 2023 • 6 min read
05

KLM and AeroDelft aim to prepare hydrogen-powered aircraft for takeoff

28 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Recycling

Government plots tweaks to Plastic Packaging Tax to boost chemical recycling efforts
Recycling

Government plots tweaks to Plastic Packaging Tax to boost chemical recycling efforts

Changes aimed at driving more investment into advanced processes that use chemicals to break down plastic into feedstocks for making new materials

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Recycling

Compostable Coalition: Tesco, Marks & Spencer, and WWF join advisory board

Packaging and recycling experts to work with coalition to research the ability of compostable packaging to replace plastics

Amber Rolt
clock 27 April 2023 • 2 min read
UK's first industrial scale Lithium-ion battery recycling plant to open in Wolverhampton
Recycling

UK's first industrial scale Lithium-ion battery recycling plant to open in Wolverhampton

Operator Recyclus expects to recycle around 22,000 tonnes of Li-ion batteries per annum

Amber Rolt
clock 25 April 2023 • 2 min read