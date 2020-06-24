queen
New Year Honours: Raft of climate experts and green business figures receive awards
Queen recognises almost 100 climate scientists, environmental policy experts and green business figures in 2020 New Year Honours list
The Queen's Green Planet: Documentary to see Queen and David Attenborough discuss climate change
ITV documentary to air next week will focus on the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy project to boost forestry protection around the world
One's final straw? Queen declares war on plastic waste at Royal estates
Plastic straws to be banned at Royal residences, with internal caterers soon only allowed to use China plates, glasses, recyclable paper cups and compostable or biodegradable packaging