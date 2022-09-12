King Charles signals he will step back from 'issues for which I care so deeply'

Having ascended to the throne following the Queen's death last week, King Charles III has signalled he could now step back from much of the campaigning and charitable work he had become known for as the Prince of Wales, most notably on environmental and climate issues.

"It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply," Charles said in his first address to the nation as king on Friday evening, hinting that his son and heir Prince William could now take on some of these responsibilities.

Prince William - who has also been a vocal proponent of climate and environmental action - has now inherited the Prince of Wales title and the Duchy of Cornwall, but it remains unclear precisely which patronages and responsibilities he will take over from his father.

"With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given," Charles said of his son and daughter-in-law.

The King has used his voice to draw attention to a wide range of environmental and climate issues for more than five decades, having given a speech warning of the dangers of plastic and chemical pollution as early as 1970 when he was just 21 years old.

In many ways he took over the mantle as an environmental campaigner from his father the Duke of Edinburgh, who was president of WWF's UK branch from its foundation in 1961 through to 1982, later becoming president emeritus of the conservation group until his death last year.

Following in his father's footsteps, Charles also became president of WWF in 2011. Asked whether the group may now have to search for a new president, WWF had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.

Charles regularly gave speeches advocating environmental causes, including at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow last year where the Queen also spoke of the need for world leaders to deliver an historic new climate accord.

In more recent years the new King has been heavily involved with promoting the benefits of green business, having helped establish the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and its Terra Carta initiaive, a set of corporate environmental principles to which scores of countries and cities, as well as hundreds of CEOs from leading businesses have signed up.

The 10-point Terra Carta was launched during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as the basis of a green "recovery plan" for the global economy and the planet. "The Terra Carta offers the basis of a recovery plan that puts nature, people and planet at the heart of global value creation - one that will harness the precious, irreplaceable power of nature combined with the transformative innovation and resources of the private sector," Charles said at the launch of the initiative in January 2021.

Charles had been set to convene a two-day sustainable business summit in Egypt in November to coincide with the COP27 UN Climate Summit, with the aim of unlocking increased private sector investment "in a more just, sustainable and affordable future". The SMI has been contacted by BusinessGreen for comment as to whether the King's involvement in the event will continue or whether his decision to spend less time on certain campaigning issues will result in him stepping back from the initiative.

Similarly, as Royal Founding Patron of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL), Charles gave his title to the Prince of Wales Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) and European Corporate Leaders Group, both of which operated under CISL.

CLG has become a leading advocate for corporate leadership on environmental and climate action in the UK and Europe, and counts a raft of leading companies as members, including Tesco, Unilever, ScottishPower, and Amazon.

It remains unclear at present as to whether Charles will continue as patron of CISL now he is King, whether the new Prince of Wales will take over the role, or whether a new patron will now be sought. A spokesperson for CISL said they were presently unable to comment on the situation when contacted by BusinessGreen.

The former Prince's environmentally-focused patronages also include the Marine Conservation Society, Botanic Gardens Conservation International, the Environmental Law Foundation, International Tree Foundation, and the Prince of Wales's Business and Sustainability Programme.

Charles is also a patron of the Queen's Green Canopy, a tree planting initiative established as part of the late monarch's platinum jubilee earlier this year which invites people across the UK to "plant a tree for the jubilee".

Tree planting under the initiative had been due to commence in October 2022 through to the end of the jubilee year.

The new king will be under intense pressure from some quarters to drastically limit his engagement with environmental campaigns that could be deemed political. But equally, the Queen did continue as patron of a host of influential groups during her 70 year long reign and spoke of the need to tackle the climate and environmental crises.

She also face criticism from some environmental groups over reported lobbying by the royal household against some Scottish environmental laws and the Windsors' reluctance to embrace calls for parts of Royal estates to be rewilded.

It remains to be seen if King Charles ushers in a new approach to some of these issues and to what extent he continues to talk publicly about the environmental concerns that were so visible throughout his time as the Prince of Wales.