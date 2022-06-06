'Protect our fragile planet': Climate action to the fore in Platinum Jubilee celebrations

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated over four days last weekend | Credit: iStock
Image:

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee was celebrated over four days last weekend | Credit: iStock

Prince William hails Queen’s role in promoting environmental protection, as Birthday Honours list recognises host of climate diplomats, scientists, and campaigners

Climate action was given a central role in this weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with Prince William hailing the Queen's pioneering role in promoting environmental protection and a raft of leading...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure targets £50m equity raise

Most read
01

Electric vehicles continue to provide one bright spot for gloomy auto market

06 June 2022 • 2 min read
02

Carbon Credits: Google and Unilever among firms 'road testing' new code of practice

07 June 2022 • 2 min read
03

Volvo unveils dump truck made from fossil-free steel in 'world first'

01 June 2022 • 4 min read
04

'The inefficiency penalty': Government again urged to get a grip on underpowered energy efficiency policy

07 June 2022 • 8 min read
05

Waitrose scraps coloured milk caps in supermarket first

06 June 2022 • 2 min read

More on Climate change

'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy
Policy

'Flawed and Unlawful': Campaigners advance legal challenge to 'inadequate' Net Zero Strategy

Campaigners announce legal case against the government's Net Zero Strategy has secured a High Court hearing

Tom Gockelen-Kozlowski
clock 08 June 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: UNFCCC
Policy

Bonn Conference kicks off with plea for nations to deliver on Glasgow Climate Pact promises

COP26 President urges governments to demonstrate that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has 'increased, not diminished, our determination to deliver on climate action'

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 June 2022 • 4 min read
Credit: Flickr/ UN Photo/Michos Tzovaras
Policy

30 years on: What lessons does the Rio Summit offer for the drive to net zero?

With countries now setting net zero targets on a thirty-year timeline, it is important to explore the legacy of a deal agreed by heads of state three decades ago, write Craig Jones and Felix Dodds

Craig Jones & Felix Dodds
clock 06 June 2022 • 7 min read