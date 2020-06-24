Pivot Power
EDF acquires Pivot Power in bid to become 'a leader in battery storage'
Energy giant snaps up UK start up in a major boost for ambitious plans to deliver battery and electric vehicle charging hubs across the UK
Emirates Stadium: Arsenal kicks off new era of battery-powered football
New battery storage unit from Pivot Power means Emirates Stadium can run on stored electricity for an entire football match
'Future-proof': Pivot Power unveils plans for £1.6bn battery-based EV charging network
Developer reveals proposals for 45 site network that promises to accelerate electric vehicle roll out and ease pressure on the grid