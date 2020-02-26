Pivot Power strikes landmark deal to build 100MW of UK battery storage

EDF's energy storage subsidiary teams up with tech firm Wärtsilä to deliver two 50MW batteries in Oxford and Kent by end of 2020

Large-scale grid batteries comprising 100MW of electricity storage capacity are expected to go online later this year in Oxford and Kent as part of a tie-up between Pivot Power and Finnish technology firm Wärtsilä announced yesterday.

Pivot Power, the energy storage and EV charging specialist acquired by EDF Renewables late last year, is planning to build two 50MW batteries - one in Cowley, Oxford, and another in Kemsley, Kent - after placing orders for the technology with developer Wärtsilä.

The deal struck between the two firms will also see Wärtsilä support the two lithium-ion batteries under 10-year service agreements "with flexible performance guarantees", Pivot Power said.

The two battery storage projects are expected to mark the first phase of the firm's ambitious plan to develop, own, and operate up to 2GW of grid-scale energy storage and high volume power connections directly connected to the UK grid, aimed at supporting flexible EV charging arrays and clean energy generation.

The deal will also support EDF's goal to become Europe's leading energy storage firm, targeting 10GW of new capacity by 2035.

"At Pivot Power we are committed to enabling a clean electric future and accelerating the expansion of electric vehicles across the UK, and as part of EDF Renewables we are making this vision a reality," said Adrien Lebrun, Pivot Power's engineering director. "These Wärtsilä energy storage systems allow us to harness cutting-edge technology to future-proof our investments in a changing energy market, supporting our long-term goal to reduce the UK's carbon footprint and bring us closer to net zero."

The agreement marks the largest energy storage deal in Europe for Wärtsilä, which said it views the UK as a key new market for its storage technology and accompanying AI energy management software.

Andrew Tang, Wärtsilä's vice president for energy storage and optimisation, said the "exciting projects will support a cost-effective, reliable and low-carbon energy system and promote the rapid adoption of clean transport in the UK".

In related energy storage news, water company United Utilities has this week announced plans to install a 2MW battery at its Clifton March water treatment facility in Lancashire which is set to work in conjunction with solar panels in order to generate and store reliable clean energy for the site.

Battery storage specialist Zenobe Energy has been contracted to finance, install, and operate the energy storage system, marking the firm's first project in the UK water sector, according to Solar Power Portal.

Steve Slavin, head of renewable energy at United Utilities, said the project would help to cut bills and greenhouse gas emissions at the site. "Energy is one of a water company's largest operational costs," he said. "By generating our own power, we can protect United Utilities from a volatile energy market, which will allow us predict our cost of treatment and stabilise bills for our customers. The batteries will also allow us to help National Grid even out the peaks and troughs in power demand throughout the day. This is exactly the sort of innovation water companies need to be embracing if we are to meet the sector's goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2030."