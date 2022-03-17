Pivot Power celebrates planning approval for two more grid-scale battery projects

Pivot Power has won planning approval for two battery storage facilities in Bedfordshire and Cornwall designed to balance the grid and support the developer's plans to build a network of rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hubs around the country.

The first project, in Sundon, near Luton, comprises a 50MW/100MW lithium-ion battery storage facility and is expected to begin construction in early 2023, with an aim of being connected to the local substation later that year, Pivot Power said.

The second, planned for Indian Queens, Cornwall, will see Pivot Power share a grid connection with two other developers, including Renewable Connections, a UK-based renewable energy company which supported a joint planning application. Both companies have received approval to build a 50/100MWh battery, with both projects expected to be connected to National Grid by 2024, according to the update.

Matt Allen, CEO at Pivot Power, said battery storage and other flexibility technologies would be "essential" to deliver secure, affordable, low carbon power, and prepare the UK's grid for an influx of intermittent renewable generation.

"Pivot Power's smart power infrastructure will help to manage the intermittency of renewables and improve the resilience of the UK's electricity system," he said. "Working closely with local councils, we will help to create a smarter, more flexible grid and supercharge the path to net zero."

Pivot Power said it aims to build a private wire to enable local EV charging at both projects once the batteries are live, in a bid to bolster both regions' electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The company, a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, is working to deliver a nationwide network of 'energy superhubs', which will see fast EV charging stations co-located with grid-connected batteries.

The Sundon and Indian Queens storage facilities are expected to replicate core elements of the Pivot Power's Energy Superhub Oxford project, which is due to open this Spring and combines a 50MW hybrid battery with what has been billed as the UK's largest public EV charging hub.

John Leith, development director at Renewable Connections, dubbed the collaboration at the Indian Queens site as an "important milestone in developer and grid operator collaboration".

"We have worked closely with Pivot Power and National Grid to design and consent a combined battery storage asset suitable for connection at the end of the transmission network in Cornwall," he said. "And, along with Pivot Power's private wire to support the role out of electric vehicle charging, Renewable Connections are developing a private wire system to connect to one of its solar farm generation assets in Cornwall. This means that not only can our battery storage asset offer grid services and improve resilience, but it can also do so using locally sourced renewable energy which reduces emissions as well as dependence on imported power in Cornwall."

