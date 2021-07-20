Pivot Power partners with Wärtsilä to launch energy superhub model in the West Midlands

Battery storage and electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure firm Pivot Power and Finnish technology company Wärtsilä have announced they are to collaborate on two grid-scale battery storage systems in the West Midlands.

The partners announced yesterday that the storage systems planned for Coventry and Sandwell will collectively provide 100MW/200MWh of battery storage to the electricity grid and will be able to power more than 200,000 homes for two hours.

At both sites, the storage systems will be connected with a high-volume power connection to the national electricity grid and will deliver power to rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging stations installed at public charging hubs and bus depots, according to the update. Wärtsilä will supply the technology that dynamically optimises the battery storage systems and enables data sharing between asset owner, operation, and trading value chains.

The projects are part of Pivot Power's drive to build a network of 'energy superhubs' across the UK that combine utility-scale battery storage and public EV charging infrastructure.

"This is the next step in our nationwide rollout of energy superhubs which will create the low carbon infrastructure needed to support the EV and renewable energy revolution," said Matt Allen, CEO of Pivot Power. "We are working hand in hand with local authorities to help them meet their climate and clean air pledges, so people can live and work in cleaner, more sustainable cities."

Pivot Power said it was working in close partnership with Coventry City Council, Sandwell Council, and West Midlands development agencies on the deployment of th new 'superhubs', which had been strategically located close to major road networks and urban populations.

Sandwell Councillor Steve Melia touted the various economic and environmental benefits the scheme would bring to the region.

"Pivot Power's Energy Superhub will not only ensure that more of our power comes from clean, sustainable sources but will also help to power ultra-fast public EV charging hubs in the Sandwell area, supporting our strategy to reduce carbon emissions, improve air quality and create sustainable jobs and economic growth," he said. "The site is at the heart of the English motorway network. As such, there are many hotels, bus garages, and service stations nearby which are ideally situated to make use of this facility."

Pivot Power, which was acquired by EDF Renewables in 2019, is aiming to roll out up to 2GW of battery storage and EV charging infrastructure across the UK over the coming years through its network of superhubs, and the two West Midlands battery storage projects unveiled as its maiden scheme edges close to completion.

Energy Superhub Oxford, which is backed by funding from UK Research and Innovation, is set to combine battery storage, low carbon heating, smart technologies, and rapid EV charging stations across the city, including at a Park & Ride site on the outskirts of the city, Pivot Power said.

Rob Saunders, challenge director for UKRI's prospering from the energy revolution programme, said the Oxford scheme offered a blueprint for other regions looking to decarbonise local energy and transport systems.

"UKRI's funding aims to demonstrate approaches that can be scaled up and repeated across the UK, and Energy Superhub Oxford is an ideal illustration of how the superhub model can help to deliver a local area's plans for decarbonisation and clean air," he said. "We are delighted to see these announcements paving the way for further replication which can help local authorities and communities across the UK deliver a cleaner, net zero future."