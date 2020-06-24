petrol
BNEF: Electric cars greener 'even when powered by coal'
Electric vehicles are already better for environment than fossil fuel cars, but EV emissions will fall further as world shifts away from coal, research finds
Reports: Volkswagen to launch last new internal combustion engine models by 2026
German auto giant expects to potentially keep selling petrol and diesel cars until 2040, but its new models will be solely electric within eight years
Denmark revs up 2030 ban on sale of conventional cars
Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen proposes a ban on the sale of conventional petrol and diesel cars from 2030
Reports: China mulls fossil fuel car ban, as India revs up electric bus plan
China, the world's biggest car market, could be set to join France and the UK in setting end date for petrol and diesel vehicles
Ford scrappage scheme: Breath of fresh air or fig leaf for diesels?
Ford is offering £2,000 to help drivers of older vehicles switch to cleaner petrol and diesel models - but why isn't the industry incentivising EVs instead?