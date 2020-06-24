pensions
£30bn pension partnership promises to align holdings with Paris Agreement goals
Brunel Pension Partnership also promises to ditch asset managers who fail to act on climate
Octopus Renewables secures £185m mandate from National Grid pension scheme
Octopus Renewables to invest £185m in UK solar and onshore wind assets through partnership with National Grid's pension scheme
NEST plots boost to climate goals to accelerate corporate carbon cuts
Provider of millions of UK pensions considering raising its benchmark for climate positive companies
Nordic insurance giant KLP divests from oil sands
Norway's largest pension fund announces the exclusion of five companies operating in oil sands from its portfolio
Green shoots: UK green and ethical fund investments hit £23.5bn
EIRIS Foundation reports strong growth in green UK investment, as separate survey suggests many Brits remain unaware of how their pensions are invested
City urged to attach 'climate risk' reports to pensions
MPs want mandatory climate reporting within three years to avoid risk to investments
Swansea pension fund switches £500m to low carbon strategy
Swansea Local Government Pension Scheme becomes latest institutional investor to shift towards greener assets
Co-op pension scheme switches to sustainable fund
Co-operative Group Pension Scheme has switched £290m of member assets into a new sustainable investment strategy
Green pension: Aviva launches ESG-focused default workplace pension
The workplace pension default investment strategy incorporates ethical and environmental considerations
Opperman: Pension schemes must 'do the right thing' on tackling climate change
Pensions minister calls on funds to engage "more forcefully" with market on climate risk
Sir Ed Davey: Pension funds must divest from fossil fuels
'There's no point having a nice pension if you haven't got a world to live in' warns former Energy and Climate Secretary
More than a third of MPs back campaign for fossil-free pension
Parliamentary pension currently holds £11.7m of BP shares and almost £11m in Shell
Extinction Rebellion crashes pensions conference as minister defends local government fund's autonomy
'It would not be for me to tell individual funds you must do this or you must do that,' says Minister for local government
UK parliament pension fund takes first step towards fossil fuel divestment
Trustees reconsidering rules of investments to take account of climate change risk
We must 'green' our pensions - or what's the point?
Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey wants to see the pensions industry working harder to build a safe, low-carbon future
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
More than 170 MPs urge Parliament's pension fund to drop fossil fuels
Campaign to divest MPs' pension fund of fossil fuel holdings gains further momentum
Study: Just five per cent of top corporate pension funds have climate policy in place
Pinsent Masons analysis reveals that while three quarters recognise climate risks, only a handful of top funds have introduced detailed policy response
Horizon planning: Are UK pensions finally set for a climate-friendly shake-up?
Government stops short of making climate risk reporting mandatory for large firms, but a raft of other green finance reforms are in the pipeline
Study: Nearly 90 per cent of pension savings not accounting for climate risks
Assessment of world's 100 largest pension funds finds only 13 per cent have been assessed for their exposure to climate-related risks
Could 'green' be the secret to making pensions interesting?
New research from pensions provider NEST reveals savers want pensions with strong environmental and social credentials, but are they willing to make their voices heard?
Pensions: Government beefs up climate risk obligations
New DWP regulations will require pension fund trustees to explain approach to ESG and climate risk factors in investment decisions
UK pension funds could face legal action over climate risk, ClientEarth warns
Green lawyers write to 14 major UK pension funds setting out legal obligations and risks from failing to properly manage and disclose climate change risk
Pension funds snap up £701m stake in EDF Renewables wind farms
Energy giant sells 49 per cent stake in 24 UK wind farms to Dalmore Capital Limited and Pensions Infrastructure Platform