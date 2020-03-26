Parliament
Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
Cream of UK green business talent appointed to assist UK citizens' Climate Assembly
19-strong panel of climate, energy and green business experts will support citizens' assembly on climate action which meets at end of January
Catering for climate: Reduce meat and dairy on Parliamentary menus, Green Party urges
House of Commons' catering services should reflect climate emergency in their offering, argues Caroline Lucas
Parliament readies 30,000 invites for citizens' Climate Assembly
Invites to be sent out to random addresses across England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland to help secure public input on how to meet the UK's net zero goal
Brexit deal in the balance: Environmental protection emerges as crunch issue
Parliament again defers decision on latest Withdrawal Agreement, amidst warnings Boris Johnson's deal is 'high risk' for the environment
'Worrying and unacceptable': MPs slam government inaction on net zero policy
Science and Technology Committee sets out 10 key areas in urgent need of fresh policy action, including heat, CCS, renewables, and EVs
MPs launch probe into UK green trading standards amid no-deal Brexit fears
International Trade Committee to look at how UK trade policy can drive high environmental standards and tackle climate change
'Earth's alarm clock is ringing': Thousands to lobby MPs for climate action in Westminster
Around 16,000 people are expected to descend upon Parliament Square this afternoon to call on MPs to deliver bolder environmental policies
'The Climate Conversation': Can new Citizens' Assemblies plans drive the net zero transition?
Six House of Commons select committees announce plans for climate-focused Citizens Assembly, as Nicola Sturgeon reveals Scotland will host a 'Big Climate Conversation'
More than a third of MPs back campaign for fossil-free pension
Parliamentary pension currently holds £11.7m of BP shares and almost £11m in Shell
More than 170 MPs urge Parliament's pension fund to drop fossil fuels
Campaign to divest MPs' pension fund of fossil fuel holdings gains further momentum
MPs rev up plan to tackle EV charging confusion
Private Members Bill aims to apply one standard payment method to all EV chargers
Net Zero: 50 Tory MPs back legally-binding UK climate goal before 2050
More than 150 MPs have now signed letter calling on Prime Minister to enshrine net zero emissions target in law
MPs to probe clean technology's role in meeting UK carbon targets
Parliament's Science and Technology Committee launches new inquiry and call for evidence to explore the technologies needed to meet Clean Growth Strategy goals
Defra and Trade Department face 'impossible' Brexit challenge, warn MPs
Both Defra and the Department for International Trade have no clear plan and limited time to prepare for Brexit, report by Parliament's Public Accounts Committee argues
Earth Hour: Lights out for Houses of Parliament
Parliament celebrates deep cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, as it marks Earth Hour 2018
'Much work needed' to make digital economy environmentally sustainable
MPs cast doubt on whether energy efficiency gains can keep offsetting rising power demand
Jeremy Corbyn backs Parliamentary pension divestment campaign
Labour leader becomes 100th MP to sign petition calling for Parliamentary pension fund to divest from fossil fuels
Green Brexit push set to continue despite amendments defeat
Government wins Commons votes on environmental amendments, but vigorous debate and promise of further scrutiny means no let-up in calls for stronger 'green Brexit' protections
Campaign to divest Parliament's pension fund of fossil fuels gains backing of 50 MPs
Politicians from across UK's main political parties call for their pension fund to end investments in fossil fuels
MPs react angrily as pension investment in fossil fuels confirmed
For the first time Annual Report of the Parliamentary Pension Fund has published the fund's top 20 investments - and they include British American Tobacco, BP, Rio Tinto and Shell