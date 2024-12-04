'Green New Deal': MPs urged to tackle climate and cost of living crises

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Green New Deal Rising
Image:

Credit: Green New Deal Rising

Group of young environmental campaigners stage mass lobby of Parliament as part of campaign for a 'Green New Deal'

More than 60 young environmental campaigners travelled to Westminster yesterday to call on their MPs to back an ambitious plan to tackle the climate and cost of living crises through mass public investment...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Jaguar teases first luxury EV range with concept car unveiling

Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal

Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Vistry ink latest 'Zero Bills' housing deal

03 December 2024 • 2 min read
02

'Made in Britain': Invinity debuts next-generation vanadium flow battery

03 December 2024 • 2 min read
03

'A recipe for disaster': How supermarket sustainability efforts are falling short

03 December 2024 • 8 min read
04

SGN completes construction of 'world-first' domestic hydrogen gas network

03 December 2024 • 3 min read
05

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects

03 December 2024 • 3 min read

More on Policy

NESO under Labour: Executing change for Clean Power by 2030
Policy

NESO under Labour: Executing change for Clean Power by 2030

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2024 • 4 min read
Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects
Policy

Government promises 'light touch reforms' to speed up consenting process for grid projects

Response to Land Rights and Consents for Electricity Network Infrastructure Call for Evidence confirms plans for new code of practice

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 December 2024 • 3 min read
Welsh Government cuts back tree cover rule for green farming subsidy scheme
Policy

Welsh Government cuts back tree cover rule for green farming subsidy scheme

Following feedback from farmers the Welsh Government said it was ‘clear changes were needed’ to the scheme, despite green groups' concerns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2024 • 4 min read