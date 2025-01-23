Friends of the Earth, Wildlife Trust, and Greenpeace lead calls for PM to back Climate and Nature Bill

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

EXCLUSIVE: Leaders from 17 green campaign groups sign joint letter calling on Keir Starmer to allow MPs a free vote on the Climate and Nature Bill

Leaders from 17 green NGOs have written to Prime Minister on the eve of a Commons debate on the Climate and Nature Bill, urging him to support its proposals and grant MPs a free vote on the landmark legislation....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Reports: Brazil appoints climate diplomat André Aranha Corrêa do Lago as COP30 President

Crown Estate doubles nature recovery funding for farmers to £20m

Most read
01

Survey: Many global CEOs believe climate-related investments are paying off

22 January 2025 • 5 min read
02

Drax is listening to concerns - and we are determined to learn from them

21 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Why this time feels different

22 January 2025 • 6 min read
04

Energy Skills Passport launched to help oil and gas workers secure clean energy roles

22 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Government urged to clarify hydrogen-to-power ambitions for 2030

21 January 2025 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Could public engagement failures unleash a net zero 'greenlash' in the UK?
Policy

Could public engagement failures unleash a net zero 'greenlash' in the UK?

Public support for net zero remains strong, but fresh polling suggests many people feel the transition is happening to them, rather than with them

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 January 2025 • 9 min read
Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board
Policy

Non-executive directors appointed to Great British Energy board

Senior figures from across the energy sector have are to join the start-up board for the government's new GB Energy venture

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2025 • 3 min read
What can the green economy expect from 2025?
Policy

What can the green economy expect from 2025?

BusinessGreen Editor’s Briefing: January 2025

Business Green
clock 17 January 2025 • 2 min read