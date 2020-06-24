paris
Global briefing: George Clooney trolls climate sceptics
From green Cathedrals to A-list climate spoofs, BusinessGreen brings you this week's green business headlines from around the world
Could Paris city council push global insurance giants to ditch coal?
French capital passes motion calling on world's biggest insurance companies to ditch coal, as ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's also launches new divestment campaign
French parcel service Chronopost plugs into electric future
Subsidiary of DPD Group puts in order for 100 electric vans to cut emissions for urban deliveries
Reports: Theresa May among 50 leaders set to attend Macron climate summit
Top politicians and green business heavyweights are expected to attend climate summit convened by French President
Shell to buy electric vehicle charge point firm NewMotion
Oil giant reaches agreement to buy Dutch EV infrastructure operator in deal 'that will enable both companies to accelerate the transition to low-carbon transport'
Mayors of London and Paris to steer new car pollution scoring scheme
Sadiq Khan and Anne Hidalgo announce plans to develop vehicle ratings based on their real world emissions
Beijing and Paris step up air pollution crackdown
Beijing launches 'smog police', as Paris Mayor unveils new plan to limit traffic in French capital
Paris, Mexico City, Madrid and Athens to ban diesel vehicles by 2025
Four world cities make radical commitment at C40 Mayors Summit in Mexico City in a bid to combat urban air pollution
Report: World's cities need $375bn green investment to keep world on 2C pathway
C40 Climate Leadership Group calls for urgent increase in low carbon investment before 2020