Electricity North West has announced it has signed up to the Science-based Targets Initiative (SBTi) and it working on an ambitious new package of decarbonisation goals as it works towards delivering net zero emissions across its network.

The network operator confirmed it has become the latest major company to join the Race to Zero campaign, a UN-backed coalition of more than 3,000 leading companies around the world, including the like of Tesco, Sky and Unilever, which are working on ambitious net zero strategies.

As part of the campaign, Electricity North West will also be included as a signatory to the list of businesses taking action to deliver independently validated emissions targets through the SBTi.

To secure approval from the SBTi companies have to submit emissoins targets that are consistent with keeping global warming to less than 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, in line with the Paris Climate Agreement and the recommendations of this week's IPCC report.

The news comes two years after Electricity North West launched its Leading the North West to Zero Carbon plan, which outlined how it plans to help reduce carbon emissions in the region.

That strategy outlined an aim to reach zero carbon emissions by 2038, 12 years ahead of the UK's overall net zero target. It also included a committment to invest £63.5m over four years to drive down the company's carbon emissions and help businesses, customers and colleagues do likewise. The initial investment is to be followed by an investment plan of more than £2bn between 2023 and 2038.

Other commitments from the network operator include pledges to make all its depots and training centres zero carbon, including through the installation of renewable power sources and energy storage technologies.

Electricity North West is also working with Salford University to design a zero-carbon substation for onsite energy usage that culd then be used for all new substations and rolled out across the network. The network is also transferring its fleet of vehicles over to electric vehicles (EVs) and installing charging points at all depots

Steve Cox, engineering and technical director at Electricity North West, said joining the Race to Zero campaign and working with SBTi would ensure that the networks carbon reduction plans were "robust".

"As the network operator, we know the scale of the challenge ahead and are committed to investing in the network to ensure that there's capacity for the North West to adopt the changes needed to achieve its ambitious targets," he said. "As a business, we have a responsibility to play our part and that's why we've set ourselves the target to achieve net zero by 2038."

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the UN Global Compact, a partner of the SBTi, called on other businesses and organisations to now follow suit and sign up to the campaign. "The climate emergency has led CEOs to act urgently and decisively to set science-based emissions reduction targets for their companies in line with a 1.5C pathway," she said. "The movement to transition to a netzero economy by 2050 is also growing rapidly, and we call on all business leaders to adopt concrete plans to realise this goal."