Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits: UK and France launch new initiative to boost nature finance

Environment Secretary and French State Minister Bérangère Couillard unveil new initiative to help companies invest in nature recovery on sidelines of Paris Summit

The UK and France have joined forces to launch a new biodiversity credits initiative designed to mobilise increased private sector investment in nature-focused projects that can support the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework, which was agreed at the COP15 Biodiversity Summit last year.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey and her French counterpart Bérangère Couillard announced the launch of the new UK-French Global Biodiversity Credits Roadmap on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Financial Pact in Paris earlier today.

The new roadmap aims to set out how governments can help scale up global efforts to protect nature by expanding the nascent market for biodiversity credits, which allow individuals and companies to invest in environmental projects that contribute to a richer biodiversity or restore nature.

The UK is pioneering a system of biodiversity credits whereby developers that have impacts on nature are required to invest in projects that can restore and enhance natural habitats. Growing numbers of governments are interested in how the approach could be harnessed to boost investment in projects that protect or expand rainforest, ocean, grasslands, or other habitats globally.

The new roadmap aims to facilitate the sharing of best practices on the governance mechanisms that can enable biodiversity credit funding, the monitoring regimes that can ensure promised biodiversity improvements are delivered, and the fair distribution of income to indigenous peoples and local communities.

"Mobilising finance is key to meeting the global goals set out in the COP15 agreement," Coffey said. "Initiatives like the Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits launched today will help ensure private sector financing is leveraged to conserve and restore nature."

UK and French governments also announced the appointment of a new advisory panel for the roadmap, which will be jointly chaired by Dame Amelia Fawcett for the UK and Sylvie Goulard for France.

"I am delighted to be asked by the Governments of France and the United Kingdom to co-chair this important and inclusive Advisory Group which will help the global community maximise the benefits to nature, people and planet represented by biodiversity credit markets," said Fawcett.

"With global extinction rates higher than they have ever been, and ambitious global targets to halt and reverse nature loss by 2030, the stakes have never been higher - and we need every part of society to play its part in helping fund Nature's recovery."

Coffey added that the work of the group would feed into the COP16 Biodiversity Summit next year, where financing for biodiversity projects is expected to be "high on the agenda".

Biodiversity credits remain controversial among some green groups, which have warned they risk enabling unsustainable development and require robust governance and enforcement mechanisms to ensure projects deliver promised environmental benefits.

The announcement as senior Ministers from around the world gather in Paris for a two day Summit that is aiming to secure a new financial accord that can unlock a major increase in the flow of climate and nature-related finance.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley and French President Emmanuel Macron are leading the push for a significant package of reforms to international financial institutions - dubbed the Bridgetown Agenda - that would combine debt relief and clearer climate remits for multinational development banks with a range of mechanisms designed to mobilise more private sector investment in climate resilience and nature-related projects in developing economies. 

Yesterday a group of over a dozen world leaders voiced their support for a major overhaul of international financial rules and institutions in support of both the Paris Agreement and the Global Biodiversity Framework.

