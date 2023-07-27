Paris 2024: How the Olympics can raise the bar for sustainable sporting events

HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco speaking at COP26 in 2021
HRH Prince Albert II of Monaco speaking at COP26 in 2021

Next summer's Olympic Games can demonstrate how to cut CO2 from major sporting events, writes HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, chair of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sustainability and Legacy Commission

In less than a year, the world will gather for the Olympic Games Paris 2024. We live in a turbulent, polarised world, and uniting people around sport, above political and social divisions, is needed...

