Packaging
Recipe box outfit Gousto delivers on 50 per cent plastic reduction pledge
Company says it has met its target to halve plastic packaging and is now working to make all its branded packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by the end of 2022
Child's play: Mattel eyes 100 per cent recycled and recyclable toys by 2030
Firm behind Barbie, Hot Wheels and Fisher-Price plans to launch first toy made from and packaged in green materials in early 2020
Plastics Pact: One billion single use plastic items to be eliminated by end of 2020
Businesses need to deal with highly complex technical and economic challenges in order to meet plastic reduction targets, report shows
Greenwashing 2.0: It's back and it's got more sophisticated
Trewin Restorick argues that moves to tackle packaging waste have unleashed a new wave of dubious corporate announcements
Iceland unwraps plastic-free Christmas dinner range
Supermarket offers customers festive dinners of starters, mains, and desserts completely free of plastic packaging
Plant-based packaging: Tetra Pak unveils newly certified sugarcane cartons
Packaging giant says Bonsucro certification scheme provides assurance over the sustainability of its sugar-cane based cartons
Plastic-free material made from fish waste wins £30,000 James Dyson prize
Student inventor Lucy Hughes takes home prize for MarinaTex, a biodegradable translucent film made from organic fish waste and red algae
McFlurry makeover: McDonald's serves up menu of plastic waste reduction measures
Fast food chain's new measures include cutting plastic drink and ice cream packaging in Europe and trialing edible packaging in Ukraine
Our independent craft brewers need certainty on deposit returns
A deposit return scheme may help boost recycling, but it also comes with major challenges for smaller businesses, warns James Calder of The Society of Independent Brewers
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
Pepsi takes aim at CO2, water, and packaging with $1bn green bond
US food and drinks giant prices first ever green bond in support of its recently announced sustainability goals
Sainsbury's pledges to halve plastic packaging by 2025
Supermarket currently uses 120,000 tonnes of plastic packaging each year, but aims to switch to alternative materials and embrace lightweighting and refillable packaging in pursuit of new target
LUSH confirms cork packaging has secured 'carbon positive' status
Natural beauty retailer reveals its Cork Pot sequesters more than 33 times its weight in carbon dioxide
Tesco promises to ban brands that use excessive packaging
Chief executive says hard-to-recycle plastic on own-brand products will be eliminated
Business needs to change the way it talks about the environment
Companies need to make sure they are staying on the pulse of fast-changing environmental language, argues Catering24's Karen Bird
Aldi raises the steaks with cardboard packaging plan
Supermarket says steak packaging made from cardboard could cut 240 tonnes of plastic waste each year
Magnum launches recycled plastic ice cream tubs
Unilever continues green packaging drive with unveiling of new tubs that are set to be rolled out globally in 2020
Waitrose to expand 'Unpacked' pilot after 'overwhelmingly positive' response from Oxford shoppers
Refillables concept will be tested in stores in Cheltenham, Abingdon, and Wallingford this year
M&S sends single-use cardboard cartons packing
Company launches incentive to encourage use of reusable packaging as food-to-go business expands
Nestlé biodegradable security tags aim to lock in waste savings
Multinational launches latest initiative to tackle single-use plastic consumption
Government slammed for 'appalling' delay in action on toxic chemicals
MPs on the Environmental Audit Committee warn chemical pollution is a growing problem in the UK and argue the government has been slow to act
Wrap up your woollies: Green packaging innovator launches circular economy scheme
Woolcool is encouraging customers to send back its wool boxes and liners to be cleaned and re-used
Research finds over half of supermarket packaging can't be recycled
Which? study compared 11 of UK's biggest supermarkets, and found the average percentage of packaging that could easily be put in household recycling bins stands at just 52 per cent
Plastic free: McDonald's serves up revamped McFlurry packaging
Fast food giant ditches plastic lids for flagship ice cream dish, and replaces single-use plastic used in salad packaging with cardboard