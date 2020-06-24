organic products
Zara owner promises 100 per cent sustainable fabrics by 2025
Spanish firm which owns fashion brands Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti and Zara has promised to overhaul its sourcing strategies
Denim giants commit to green design guidelines
Gap, H&M, Lee, Mud Jeans, Tommy Hilfiger, and Reformation are among fashion giants to sign up to new circular principles for denim design
Neal's Yard Remedies plants roots for sustainable frankincense supply
Cosmetics retailer specialising in organic produce will plant 5,000 Boswellia sacra saplings a year in order to secure supply of frankincense resin
Global Briefing: Olympic medals made from e-waste on offer at 2020 Games
BusinessGreen rounds up all the green business news from the world this week
Why organic farming can help feed the world sustainably
Meeting SDG2 is about more than just ramping up food production, says the Soil Association's Sarah Compson
Future Jobs: How green farmers are enjoying organic growth
Scottish farmer Pete Ritchie has embraced growing demand for organic produce and is reaping the rewards
Obituary: Former Greenpeace executive director Lord Melchett
'A brave, brilliant and committed environmental campaigner, and a good friend'
Organic food and drink sales rise to record levels in the UK
In a sixth year of consecutive growth, organic sales rose by six per cent to a record £2.2bn, driven largely by independent outlets and home deliveries
Switching to organic farming could cut greenhouse gas emissions, study shows
Study also finds that converting conventionally farmed land would not overly harm crop yields or require huge amounts of additional land to feed rising populations
Kashi steps up purchases from farms transitioning to organics
The Certified Transitional "brand" recognises agricultural operations making the switch to organic farming
Timberland puts best foot forward with new sustainability goals
Shoemaker has unveiled new 2020 goals to hit 50 per cent renewable energy, plant 10 million trees and boost use of recycled and organic materials
Kerry McCarthy: A food and farming policy which is looking to the future needs to address the depletion of natural capitall
Shadow Environment Secretary's speech to the soil symposium - in full
New information hub launched to support sustainable supply chains
New website will publish research to help develop greener supply chains
Organic UK food sales defy market downturn to rise 4% in 2014
Shoppers spent an extra £1.4m a week on organic products despite an overall drop in food prices and spending, according to Soil Association report
Whole Foods launches environmental ratings for its produce
Retailer will rank fruits, vegetables, and flowers 'good', 'better', or 'best' based on suppliers' farming practices
Organic food sector enjoys sales surge
New figures show demand for organic products is up 3.2 per cent in recent years, significantly out-performing the rest of the grocery sector
Ethical goods more popular than cigarettes and alcohol
Green goods market bucks recession in 2012 with 12 per cent growth
Organic food back in vogue as sales increase
Shoppers are now more concerned with the quality of what they eat, say retailers
Supermarkets blamed for organic sales dip
Organic sales spiked during horse meat scandal, but last year saw 1.5 per cent drop in sales
The course of green love can now run smooth
The Sceptic Tank is intrigued by an all-organic lubricant that's definitely not for your car
H&M promises to make green the new black
Fashion giant launches new eco-conscious range as report reveals huge savings from environmental initiatives
Europe-US partnership creates huge new market for organic foods
Transatlantic deal allows US and EU to share organic food certifications, opening up huge new markets for producers