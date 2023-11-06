Proposed net zero 'tests' for future licensing rounds branded as 'beyond disingenuous' by climate campaigners
Trade body doubles down on argument that investment in North Sea fossil fuel extraction can benefit the climate, but critics remain unconvinced
The oil and gas industry has claimed a 24 per cent reduction in emissions from the North Sea basin since 2018 justifies its expansion - BusinessGreen unpacks the argument
Trade body for oil and gas sector argues it stands ready to invest £200bn by 2030 and deliver on net zero goals if it can secure a supportive policy environment
A new report from Offshore Energies UK argues new oil and gas projects can bolster energy security and be made compatible with net zero goals - but green groups remain utterly unconvinced
Trade body warns UK's 50GW offshore wind goal is at risk if government does not speed up planning and permitting processes
Fresh analysis from UCL argues oil and gas extraction from the North Sea would have to fall year on year in order to align with 1.5C, but the government remains steadfast in support for the sector
Oil and Gas UK announces name change to account for members growing interest in blue hydrogen, offshore wind and CCS