Rishi Sunak to announce plans for annual North Sea oil and gas licensing rounds

Proposed net zero 'tests' for future licensing rounds branded as 'beyond disingenuous' by climate campaigners

clock 06 November 2023 • 9 min read
Offshore Energies UK: Domestic oil and gas can help UK 'remain in control' of carbon footprint

Trade body doubles down on argument that investment in North Sea fossil fuel extraction can benefit the climate, but critics remain unconvinced

clock 20 October 2023 • 5 min read
'Tragedy of the commons': The problem with 'low carbon' oil and gas claims

The oil and gas industry has claimed a 24 per cent reduction in emissions from the North Sea basin since 2018 justifies its expansion - BusinessGreen unpacks the argument

clock 16 October 2023 • 13 min read
Domestic oil and gas production would unlock funding for energy transition, fossil fuel firms tell government

Trade body for oil and gas sector argues it stands ready to invest £200bn by 2030 and deliver on net zero goals if it can secure a supportive policy environment

clock 16 July 2023 • 4 min read
North Sea Controversy: Does the UK really need new oil and gas projects for a secure transition to net zero?

A new report from Offshore Energies UK argues new oil and gas projects can bolster energy security and be made compatible with net zero goals - but green groups remain utterly unconvinced

clock 28 March 2023 • 12 min read
Offshore Energies UK calls for offshore wind planning revamp

Trade body warns UK's 50GW offshore wind goal is at risk if government does not speed up planning and permitting processes

clock 03 September 2022 • 3 min read
'Incompatible': Climate targets render billions of barrels of North Sea oil 'unextractable', analysis claims

Fresh analysis from UCL argues oil and gas extraction from the North Sea would have to fall year on year in order to align with 1.5C, but the government remains steadfast in support for the sector

clock 16 February 2022 • 6 min read
Offshore Energies UK: Oil and gas trade body widens remit to cover 'exciting' clean technologies

Oil and Gas UK announces name change to account for members growing interest in blue hydrogen, offshore wind and CCS

clock 01 February 2022 • 6 min read
