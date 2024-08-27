'On track': UK oil and gas sector hails cuts in production emissions

The UK's oil and gas industry has this morning confirmed it is "on track" to achieve the goals set out in the North Sea Transition Deal for reducing emissions generated from oil and gas operations.

In an update this morning, Offshore Energies UK - the trade body for the UK's oil and gas industry - said the industry had reduced production emissions by 28 per cent and more than halved methane emissions compared to 2018.

The progress suggests the sector is on track to meet targets set out the North Sea Transition Deal brokered between government and industry in March 2021, which called on the industry to reduce its production emissions by 10 per cent by 2025, 25 per cent by 2027, and 50 per cent by 2030.

"The UK oil and gas industry has successfully reduced upstream emissions by 28 per cent and more than halved methane emissions since 2018," said Offshore Energies CEO David Whitehouse. "This positions the UK to achieve the North Sea Transition Deal's emissions reduction target of 25 per cent by 2027, four years ahead of schedule, and the 50 per cent methane reduction target by 2030, seven years early."

Climate and energy experts have warned the production emissions targets for the oil and gas industry should be much stricter, with the Climate Change Committee, the Skidmore Review, and the Environmental Audit Committee arguing oil and gas projects should be assessed against their ability to deliver a 68 per cent reduction in operational emissions by 2030.

Campaigners have also argued that while cutting emissions from oil and gas production is welcome, the vast majority of the sector's emissions result from the burning of the fossil fuels it supplies.

Offshore Energies UK said it would publish further details about its emissions reduction progress in a report set to be released at its annual conference on 17 September.

The preview comes as the industry group continues to lobby the new government to introduce new tax breaks for oil and gas investment, arguing that without a more supportive policy regime jobs, investment, and energy security could be at risk.

Last week, more than 40 companies backed a call for the new Labour government to rethink its plans to increase the windfall tax on oil and gas profits by three per cent, axe an Investment Allowance which incentivises new oil and gas exploration, and reduce capital allowances for the sector.

The letter, coordinated by Offshore Energies UK and signed by manufacturing, engineering and technology companies in the oil and gas supply chain, argues Labour's new regulatory regime could have a negative impact on jobs and impact the industry's ability to invest in "long-term solutions" that can support the clean energy transition.

"We look at proposals to increase the Energy Profits Levy [windfall tax]; extend its term; and reduce the rate of capital allowances with grave concern that these would be a blunt response which could undermine the levers to long term solutions and jeopardise jobs in communities across the UK," the letter states.

The windfall tax, or Energy Profits Levy, was introduced in 2022 after oil and gas companies raked in record profits as gas prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But an investment allowance introduced alongside the levy allowed companies to deduct 29 per cent of new capital investment, including in new oil and gas production, from the overall sum taxed by the Treasury.

However, the investment allowance is regarded as a loophole by critics, who allege that it allows oil and gas companies to minimise their tax bill and incentivises investment in new production at a time when the UK should be looking to phase down fossil fuel production in support of climate goals. Campaigners have also argued the tax break contradicts the government's commitment at last year's COP28 Climate Summit to "transition away" from fossil fuels.

The new Labour government has promised a major overhaul of the UK's approach to the North Sea oil and gas industry, having pledged to halt new licensing activity in the North Sea, increase windfall taxes on oil and gas profits from 75 per cent to 78 per cent, extend the tax until 2030, abolish tax incentives for further investment, and reduce the extent to which capital allowance claims can be taken into account in calculating taxable profits. It has, however, promised to retain a 80 per cent decarbonisation investment allowance, designed to encourage producers to invest in clean energy and low-carbon technologies and has said it will not reverse drilling licenses that have already been issued.

Whitehouse said the trade body was calling on all political parties "to prioritise our homegrown production over more carbon-intensive imports to support value in our economy and the highly skilled people and firms needed to build our clean energy future".

"The expertise of the UK industry's people together with private sector investment and innovation are driving these emissions reductions," he said. "The government can choose to back UK firms to continue this work with policies that keep them here in the UK and unlock further investment. In the right investment conditions, UK industry can further accelerate the homegrown energy transition as it enables our access to secure supplies of homegrown energy."

The fossil fuel industry has long claimed that "homegrown" production in the North Sea basin can reduce the UK's reliance on more emissions- intensive imports of oil and gas.

However, climate and energy experts have refuted this argument, pointing out that production from the North Sea is set to decline while the majority of the UK's gas imports are piped from Norway, where the fossil fuel tends to boast a relatively low carbon footprint.

The "environmental" case for pursuing production at home is even weaker once oil is also taken into the account, with the UK having less claim to be a leader when it comes to the operational emissions intensity of crude oil production.

Meanwhile, experts have also argued that increasing oil and gas production has little impact on energy security, given that the majority of oil and gas produced in the North Sea is exported by private companies to foreign markets.

