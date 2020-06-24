OEP
'We are working at pace': Andrea Leadsom promises new net zero 'pathway'
Flurry of announcements as government confirms plans for Green GB Week, tables Environment Bill, and promises fresh action on transport emissions
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
'Damaging and unjustified': Groups warn of 'secrecy provision' in UK green watchdog plans
Amnesty International, NUJ, Greenpeace, and others warn restrictions in remit of proposed Office for Environmental Protection 'wholly at odds with public's right to information'