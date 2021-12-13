Northern Lights

AstraZeneca to tap low carbon heat from East Anglia biogas CCS project

Energy

Pharmaceuticals giant teams up with Future Biogas to help develop 125GWh biomethane plant fitted with carbon capture technology

13 December 2021
