Nicola Sturgeon
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Boris Johnson replaced with ice sculpture at climate leaders debate
Conservative Party leader and Brexit Party leader were only two not to attend Climate Leaders Debate last night on Channel 4, where politicians sparred over best way to hit net zero
Channel 4 confirms first ever TV election debate on climate crisis for this Thursday
Broadcaster invites Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to join leaders from Labour, Lib Dems, Green Party and the SNP in head-to-head debate
Nicola Sturgeon makes climate change the 'centrepiece' of Scotland's government programme
Huge range of announcements promise cash and policy boost for green transport, heating, finance, aviation, and skills
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon declares 'climate emergency'
SNP leader tells party conference school strikers are right to call for a climate emergency declaration and 'Scotland will live up to our responsibility'