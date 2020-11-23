Scottish National Investment Bank launches to help drive net zero agenda

New bank set to invest £2bn over the next decade, with green infrastructure a top priority

The Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) has officially opened for business today with a mission to support Scotland's transition to net zero emissions by 2045, in addition to investing in enhancing innovation and "equality of opportunity through improving places".

Established by the Scottish Government with a mission to invest £2bn over 10 years, the new development bank aims to provide patient capital through long-term investments in businesses and projects in Scotland, de-risking projects to catalyse further investment from the private sector.

The launch comes just days before UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly expected to announce plans for a new UK Development Bank with a clear net zero remit as part of the Treasury's Spending Review.

First unveiled earlier this year alongside a host of green spending commitments in the Scottish Government's 2020-21 budget plan, the Bank has now been formally registered as a public limited company, having secured State Aid approval from the European Commission earlier this month.

"The Scottish National Investment Bank will help to tackle some of the biggest challenges we face now and in the years to come, delivering economic, social and environmental returns," said First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. "The launch of the bank is one of the most significant developments in the lifetime of this parliament, with the potential for it to transform, grow and decarbonise Scotland's economy."

The banks echoes a similar model to that of the former Green Investment Bank, which was set up by the coalition government in Westminster to support green projects in the UK, only to be sold off to Australian bank Macquarie several years later and renamed the Green Investment Group.

Since then, there have been growing calls for the UK government to establish another national investment bank to help de-risk green projects and attract further private investment into companies and innovations to help accelerate the net zero transition. Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in July there is "an ongoing debate within government" about whether to revive such an idea. Reports over the weekend suggested plans are now advanced for a new Development Bank that would have to apply a net zero-compatible test to any new investments.

Meanwhile, marking its official launch today, the SNIB announced its first investment of £12.5m to support the growth of Glasgow-based laser and quantum technology company M Squared Lasers, which it said "speaks to the Bank's proposed core missions".

M Squared Lasers is a leading developer of photonics and quantum technology with products put to use in a wide-range of sectors including advanced manufacturing, oil and gas research, space technology, and the medical sector, according to the company.

Although not specifically a green technology, the firm claims its lasers have - in partnership with others in the sector - led to "breakthroughs" in areas as diverse as dementia research, cancer diagnosis and whiskey maturation, according to the firm's CEO Dr Graeme Malcolm.

"Science and advanced technologies have a major role to play in Scotland's future economic prosperity," he said. "By increasing investment in research and development with a mission-based approach, Scotland has a real opportunity to actively tackle climate change and benefit from the coming quantum revolution."

It came as a group of business leaders and green groups delivered their verdict on progress to date from the Scottish Government against its proposals to address the 'climate emergency' declaration it made in April last year.

The Climate Emergency Response Group (CERG) - which includes members such as WWF, Scottish Power, the Institution of Civil Engineers, Vegware, and the Energy Saving Trust, among others - today unveiled its interim report, concluding progress to date has been "good, but could still do better".

On the one hand, there has been positive progress from the Scottish Government over the past 18 months, it states, such as on supporting green jobs and transport infrastructure, and setting up the Scottish National Investment Bank. A third of the 20 CERG proposals for action last year have secured a 'green rating' for positive progress in the report, while another 57 per cent receiving an average 'amber rating'.

However, few of the proposals have been met in full, and 10 per cent of proposals have secured a 'red rating', with the group arguing not enough progress has been made on mobilising public procurement for climate efforts and developing guidance on climate-friendly diets.

The report therefore calls on the Scottish Government to address these issues through a bold plan of action in the months ahead of COP26 next year in Glasgow to fill the gaps in policy and funding needed to put Scotland on a net zero pathway.

It also recommends a target for zero emission mobility in Scottish cities by 2030, a doubling of funding for energy efficiency and fuel poverty to ensure all homes reach Energy Performance Certificate band C within a decade, and moves to double the number of buildings connected to heat networks by 2025.

"The forthcoming Climate Change Plan Update, supported by the Scottish Budget, can and must set an exciting net-zero pathway with flagship programmes, bold targets and smart public investments to realise a greener and more inclusive economy," said Hannah Smith, director of the Institution of Civil Engineers.