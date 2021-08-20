Greens promise to ramp up Scotland's climate action in 'historic' power sharing deal

The Scottish Greens and SNP have jointly promised to ramp up support for renewable energy, building energy efficiency, active travel and public transport over the next five years, after brokering a "historic" power sharing deal in Scotland today.

The draft deal and policy platform published on Friday afternoon, which is expected to secure backing from MSPs in both parties, would take a Green Party into government for the first time anywhere in the UK, and is likely to soon see plans drawn up for a fresh Scottish independence referendum.

Under the deal, the Scottish Greens' co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater are poised to take seats in the Scottish Government alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP colleagues, with both parties promising to enhance the focus on tackling the escalating climate emergency.

The deal is expected to ramp up pressure for ambitious climate action in the run up to COP26, which is being hosted by the UK government in Glasgow in November, and also shines the spotlight on the North Sea oil and gas sector, which the Scottish Greens pushing for more rapid action to decarbonise.

Scottish Green Party Co-leader Patrick Harvie said the Scottish Government "must do everything in our power to tackle the escalating climate and nature emergencies to deliver a just transition for all".

"This is a historic moment, which could not come at a more important time," he said. "Fundamentally this is a new approach to politics. We agree on some things and disagree on others - those distinctive voices can and will remain."

The party - which is fully independent from the Green Party of England and Wales - won eight seats at the Holyrood elections in May, making it the fourth biggest in the Scottish Parliament. SNP meanwhile secured 64 seats, putting it one short of an overall majority. Under today's deal, the Scottish Greens are expected to sign up to the bulk of the Scottish Government's policies, but will also retain opt-outs on a number of issues.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater said the power sharing deal was "about people as well as the planet".

"The stakes could not be higher - with the COP26 climate conference coming to Glasgow, Scotland is in a position show real leadership on climate," she said. "That's why we are pledging to work together to build a greener, fairer and independent Scotland."

Dubbed the 'Bute House Agreement', the policy platform published this afternoon sets out a raft of green pledges over the course of the current Scottish Parliament, including an aim to double onshore wind capacity to between 8-12GW, strengthen support for marine renewables, and create thousands of jobs in the green energy supply chain in Scotland.

The parties have also promised to invest at least £1.8bn in towards decarbonising homes and buildings to make them warmer through enhance energy efficiency and renewable heating, in addition to phasing out the installation of new or replacement fossil fuel boilers by 2030.

On transport, meanwhile, the two parties have agreed to shift focus away from building new roads, alongside an ambition to reduce car kilometres in Scotland by a fifth by 2030. Meanwhile, it sets out plans to instead invest £5bn in improving railways, put 10 per cent of the transport budget - £320m - towards cycling and walking, and establish a new Community Bus Fund.

Crucially, too, the draft plan promises to bring forward a £500m Just Transition Fund for the North East of Scotland and Moray, in a bid to accelerate a smooth shift away from oil and gas in the region towards greener industry.

The parties have also promised to establish at least one new national park in Scotland by the end of the current Parliamentary session, and to work to enhance marine environmental protection, as well as drafting a new Scotland Climate Change Plan for meeting the devolved regions 2030 targets.

Nicola Sturgeon said the "ground-breaking" power sharing agreement announced today "recognises that business as usual is not good enough - we need boldness, courage and a will to do things differently".

"The challenges we face have rarely been greater - the climate emergency, recovery from a global pandemic and an assault by the UK government on the powers of our Parliament," she said. "Today's politics can too often feel small - polarised, divided and incapable of meeting the moment - and this agreement is intended to change that in Scotland. It is about doing politics and governance better to find the solutions needed to solve the problems confronting the world today."

Sturgeon added: "We do not agree on everything but we are coming out of our comfort zones to focus on what we do agree on."

The SNP has formed a minority government in Scotland for the first years, and has relied on the Greens to pass its annual budget, among other issues, and the deal expected today is therefore aimed at further bolstering stability by providing an overall majority to pass legislation.

That is set to include a new Scotland independence referendum bill, with the two parties have promised to hold "after the Covid pandemic has passed, within the current parliamentary session".

Coming just three months ahead of the crucial COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow, the power sharing deal between the two parties could also serve to further push climate issues higher up the wider UK political agenda, with Westminster facing criticism over plans for a new oil field in the North Sea.

The Scottish Greens have been pushing the Scottish Government - which has set a legally binding target for the devolved region to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 - to go further on combatting climate change, and faster in transitioning away from oil and gas in the North Sea.

Last week, meanwhile, Sturgeon wrote to the Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to reassess whether the license recently handed to Cambo oil and gas project, highlighting the International Energy Agency's (IEA) recent conclusion that no new fossil fuel sources should be tapped worldwide if the chances of limiting global temperatures to 1.5C are to be kept on the table.

In the letter, which came just days after the IPCC's latest stark warnings on the state of the world's climate, Scotland's First Minister described the climate crisis as "code red for humanity", adding that it was necessary to begin "significantly enhancing the climate conditionality associated with offshore oil and gas production" in the North Sea.

The "knowledge and experience" of the oil and gas sector and its supply chain should now be harnessed in the development of essential low carbon technologies, such as the production of hydrogen and Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) technologies, Sturgeon wrote.