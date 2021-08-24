Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has launched a new academy to help workers find and prepare for jobs in Scotland's rapidly-growing net zero emission economy

The Green Jobs Workforce Academy, launched by the First Minister yesterday as she visited ScottishPower's training centre in North Lanarkshire, will provide individuals with information, advice, training, and skills that will help them find 'green' jobs in a host of sectors, including energy, construction, and transport, according to an update from the Scottish government.

"The launch of our Green Jobs Workforce Academy is an invaluable step in preparing our current and future workforce to seize the opportunities afforded to us as part of that just transition," Sturgeon said as she unveiled the initiative. "The academy will guide people of all ages through a process of identifying the skills they have and the skills they will need to find and secure green jobs."

Setting up the academy was one of the priorities set out by Sturgeon in May for her new government's first 100 days, which came to a close in mid-August.

The scheme is to be delivered by the national skills agency Skills Development Scotland, which is simultaneously building a 'green jobs data hub' geared at providing guidance to businesses and collating information about the types of net zero roles that will emerge in the coming years.

Frank Mitchell, chair of Skills Development Scotland, said the new academy was one of a "range of measures" the agency was working on to meet the "challenges" of the net zero transition.

"There are already opportunities across a number of Scotland's key economic sectors offering great career prospects for people with the right skills," he added. "The Green Jobs Workforce Academy will make it easier for people from a broad range of backgrounds to consider how their skills and experience can be built upon to launch a green career."

The First Minister also welcomed ScottishPower's plan to create 152 new jobs, the majority of which will be based in Scotland. All the positions are to be listed on the new academy's website, according to the Scottish government.

"It is great to see ScottishPower creating 135 new green jobs in Scotland and I would encourage other employers to follow their lead," Sturgeon said. "The academy's career advisors stand ready to support individuals interested in these jobs access the right training to help their career progress."

ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson said the new positions would provide a boost to the Scottish economy and enable the firm's drive to upgrade Scotland's electricity infrastructure in preparation for the next pahse of the clean energy transition. "As we electrify the economy to meet our net zero decarbonisation goals our electricity grid will have to be ready for a doubling in demand for power," he said. "The green jobs we're announcing today will be critical in delivering the upgrade to the grid and critical investment in the country's electricity infrastructure."

"The jobs are also part of our work to drive the green recovery forward through job creation and investment and sector that help tackle the climate emergency," he added.