Network Rail
'World first': Aldershot railway track powered by solar
Demonstrator project will explore whether solar can directly supply power to railways' traction systems
Network Rail tasked with boosting biodiversity around UK train tracks
Government publishes new strategy setting out how it expects Network Rail to protect and enhance the UK's railway line-side environment
Renewables displace diesel generators at railway 'site of the future'
Network Rail reveals solar and battery power met 97 per cent of an off-grid work site's power needs during a 14-day rail renewal project
Kings Cross cuts CO2 emissions by 40 tonnes thanks to solar installation
Green technologies installed during station's extensive refurbishment now bearing fruit, according to Network Rail
Network Rail signals coffee cup recycling goal
Station operator vows to ban plastic cups and introduce coffee cup recycling schemes by 2020
Carillion collapse threatens green infrastructure projects
Construction giant is involved in a range of low carbon industries, ranging from onshore wind infrastructure to energy efficiency and railways
London Bridge rail upgrade delivers 113 per cent biodiversity boost
Network Rail reveals Bermondsey Dive Under project has revitalised biodiversity levels in the area