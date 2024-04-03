'The biggest challenge our railway faces': Network Rail plots £2.8bn climate resilience plan

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Rail network body to ramp up investment in efforts to help Britain's railway better cope with extreme weather such as flooding, heatwaves and storms

Network Rail is to invest around £2.8bn over the next five years in efforts to better protect and adapt Britain's railways to the worsening impacts of climate change and extreme weather such as flooding,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Amazon unboxes European sustainable packaging milestone

Report: Many UK firms have 'little choice' but to follow stricter EU green rules

Most read
01

SBTi: Board accused of 'damaging trust' as row over role of carbon offsets escalates

12 April 2024 • 7 min read
02

Reports: SBTi faces internal revolt over plans to relax rules on use of carbon offsets

11 April 2024 • 6 min read
03

Net Zero Minister Graham Stuart steps down to focus on re-election battle

12 April 2024 • 3 min read
04

London elections: Sadiq Khan launches 10-point climate plan

12 April 2024 • 3 min read
05

UN climate chief warns there are 'two years to save the world'

10 April 2024 • 6 min read

More on Rail

Study: UK business train travel generates nine times less CO2 emissions than driving
Rail

Study: UK business train travel generates nine times less CO2 emissions than driving

Research carried out by the Rail Delivery Group claims business trips taken by train in the UK produce nine times less CO2 than passenger cars

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 29 February 2024 • 3 min read
'A modal shift is possible': Survey points to strong public appetite for high-speed rail over flights
Rail

'A modal shift is possible': Survey points to strong public appetite for high-speed rail over flights

SavantaComres and Hitachi Rail survey across 12 cities worldwide finds convenience is determining factor in long-distance travel choices

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 February 2024 • 4 min read
Govia Thameslink Railway plots diesel train phase-out on journey to net zero
Rail

Govia Thameslink Railway plots diesel train phase-out on journey to net zero

UK's largest train operator maps out route to net zero, including plans to phase out diesel trains and set science-based emissions targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 January 2024 • 3 min read