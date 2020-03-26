Net zero emission economy
Citizens' Assembly set to craft UK strategy for Net Zero
110 members of the public will travel to Birmingham this weekend for the first in a series of weekend workshops to help establish how radical the UK could be in pursuing net zero
'A bold bet to solve a big problem': Microsoft promises to be 'carbon negative' by 2030
BREAKING: Tech giant promises that by 2050 it will remove as much carbon dioxide from the atmosphere as it has emitted since its founding in 1975
In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
'Unprecedented transformation': European Commission unveils €1tr investment strategy to decarbonise a continent
The Sustainable Europe Investment Plan also details plans for a Just Transition Mechanism to support those regions facing a particularly far-reaching transformation
Your guide to Europe's plan for hitting net zero
Not got time to read every line of the European Green Deal? BusinessGreen has you covered
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
The Conservatives need a plan to deliver Net Zero - but what should it look like?
Richard Howard sets out a centre-right blueprint for hitting net zero
'Innovate our way out of crisis': Lib Dems unveil manifesto plan for net zero by 2045
Party proposes a '10 year emergency programme' to slash emissions and put UK on track for net zero by 2045
Government urged to step up support for local industrial strategies
Local authorities should be given greater powers and funding to shape clean growth policies, think tanks argue in a new report
Why the critics are wrong about Extinction Rebellion
People who criticise the group's lack of ethnic diversity, the lifestyles of its activists, their 'unrealistic' aims, are missing the point, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
Government and London Mayor's Office on collision course over Future Homes Standard
Plans to withdraw local authorities' ability to set tighter building standards than Westminster could derail London's plans to become a Zero Carbon City
Global Briefing: Crisp giant Frito-Lay unveils plan for zero emission manufacturing
All the green business news from around the world this week
Report: Social housing can drive journey to net zero
Social housing should be pathfinder to net zero for rest of housing sector, according to new report
The Chancellor's Spending Round did not come close to the action we need to deal with our climate emergency
Based on the latest government spending plans it won't be a 'decade of renewal' for the environment, argues WWF UK's Gareth Redmond-King
Switzerland targets net zero emissions by 2050
Swiss government says net zero goal will put country in line with the most ambitious national targets under the Paris Agreement
Addressing five key challenges to achieving net zero transport
Chair of the Transport Planning Society Stephen Bennett has some pointers for the new Cabinet on how to speed up the switch to low-carbon transport
It's not enough to think about climate solutions - we must also know how to deliver them
Getting the low-carbon transition wrong will risk pitting people against climate policy, warns WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
Aldersgate Group launches 'manifesto' for rapid decarbonisation
Green business group publishes plan for the new government centred on renewable energy, grid flexibility, transport decarbonisation, and innovation
Survey: Climate change more important to the public than Brexit
More than 70 per cent of people believe climate change is a more important long term issue for the UK than Brexit, according to new poll
Boris Johnson: We will lead the world in delivering net zero
In his inaugural speech to Parliament new Prime Minister reaffirms commitment to new UK zero emissions target
New Cabinet faces tidal wave of critical green policy decisions
Brexit will inevitably dominate, but Andrea Leadsom, Theresa Villiers, Grant Shapps, and Sajid Javid all face critical policy choices that will shape the green economy for decades to come
Three key building blocks for a net zero carbon policy framework
The government must meet these milestones if net zero is to become a reality, argues Danial Sturge from the Energy Systems Catapult