Going green: The 11 questions the UK government's net zero strategy 'must answer'

The UK has a mountain to climb if it is to achieve its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050
The UK has a mountain to climb if it is to achieve its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

The UK government has said it will publish a net zero strategy in advance of the COP26 climate conference in November - now a new report from the Tony Blair Institute sets out 11 questions Ministers "must answer" if they are to provide a credible blueprint for the net zero transition

The UK stands in the foothills of a towering mountain, squinting to glimpse a peak that is obscured by the massing clouds of a changing climate. Having become the first major economy in the world to adopt...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news