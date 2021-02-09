Going green: The 11 questions the UK government's net zero strategy 'must answer'
The UK government has said it will publish a net zero strategy in advance of the COP26 climate conference in November - now a new report from the Tony Blair Institute sets out 11 questions Ministers "must answer" if they are to provide a credible blueprint for the net zero transition
The UK stands in the foothills of a towering mountain, squinting to glimpse a peak that is obscured by the massing clouds of a changing climate. Having become the first major economy in the world to adopt...
More news
Cumbria Council to reconsider controversial coal mine approval over climate concerns
West Cumbria Mining's plan to open UK's first coal mine in 30 years to be reviewed 'in light of new information', says council
Brexit blow for London as EU carbon market base moves to Amsterdam
London's claim as a global green finance hub suffers Brexit blow as ICE shifts contract auctions for EU emissions trading system to Amsterdam
British Airways inks sustainable jet fuel supply deal with US start up LanzaJet
Deal will see US firm explore possibilty of building a sustainable aviation fuel production facility for British Airways in the UK