NatWest promises new green loans for small businesses as part of £100bn climate finance push

NatWest has today announced plans to launch a new green loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in support of an ambitious goal to provide £100bn of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Finance (CSFF) over the next four years to help drive the transition to a net zero economy.

The bank this morning published a new report, titled The Springboard to Sustainable Recovery, which details how SMEs could create up to 130,000 new jobs and 30,000 new businesses to support the transition to net zero, resulting in a potential £160bn boost for the British economy. It also estimates that SMEs in the UK could achieve half of the country's decarbonisation goals if the right funding and training was put in place.

"This report is the response to what our business customers are telling us they need in terms of practical support as they face a complex decision-making process," said Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group.

"We are with them on every step of the journey that takes them from awareness and understanding, to ability to act, and finally to achieving positive climate and financial impact. Our ambition to play a leading role in the UK's transition to a net zero economy is why we are targeting £100bn of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing by the end of 2025.

"I'm firmly of the view that we should never underestimate the power of the small - and in this instance SMEs - for leveraging big advances. What this report tells us, in clear numbers, is that all sectors of the economy will need to play their part in helping the UK achieve its climate ambitions. We must look at this not just as an imperative, but as an opportunity for businesses."

The report found that SMEs can financially benefit from climate action by reducing their own emissions and energy costs, as well as delivering key decarbonisation services, such as retrofitting, installing renewable power equipment, and deploying EV charge points.

As such it calls on financial institutions, government and industry bodies to support SMEs in reaching the economic potential of decarbonisation and recommends areas in which SMEs need support, including access to funding, awareness of the economic potential that comes with climate action, and the development of the skills and knowledge required to develop greener business models.

NatWest £100bn CSFF pledge covers a range of areas, including the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings, and investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

However, the bank today also announced plans to launch a new green loan for SME customers, alongside specialist Accelerators for Clean Transport and Circular Economy, tools for businesses to monitor their carbon footprint, and mandatory climate training for all its relationship managers.

Commenting on the report, Lord Nicholas Stern, chairman of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said: "This report by NatWest is timely and important, and makes it clear that the UK's small, start up and innovative firms need support to capitalise on the emerging opportunities from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Fifteen years from now, we will know whether we will succeed or fail to meet the UK's net-zero target, and the UK's SMEs will play a defining role in the outcome."