NatWest promises new green loans for small businesses as part of £100bn climate finance push

clock • 3 min read
NatWest to introduce a new green loan for SMEs
Image:

NatWest to introduce a new green loan for SMEs

New report highlights how climate action offers small and medium-sized enterprises huge potential for revenue growth

NatWest has today announced plans to launch a new green loan for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in support of an ambitious goal to provide £100bn of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Finance (CSFF) over the next four years to help drive the transition to a net zero economy.

The bank this morning published a new report, titled The Springboard to Sustainable Recovery, which details how SMEs could create up to 130,000 new jobs and 30,000 new businesses to support the transition to net zero, resulting in a potential £160bn boost for the British economy. It also estimates that SMEs in the UK could achieve half of the country's decarbonisation goals if the right funding and training was put in place.

"This report is the response to what our business customers are telling us they need in terms of practical support as they face a complex decision-making process," said Alison Rose, chief executive of NatWest Group.

"We are with them on every step of the journey that takes them from awareness and understanding, to ability to act, and finally to achieving positive climate and financial impact. Our ambition to play a leading role in the UK's transition to a net zero economy is why we are targeting £100bn of Climate and Sustainable Funding and Financing by the end of 2025.

"I'm firmly of the view that we should never underestimate the power of the small - and in this instance SMEs - for leveraging big advances. What this report tells us, in clear numbers, is that all sectors of the economy will need to play their part in helping the UK achieve its climate ambitions. We must look at this not just as an imperative, but as an opportunity for businesses."

The report found that SMEs can financially benefit from climate action by reducing their own emissions and energy costs, as well as delivering key decarbonisation services, such as retrofitting, installing renewable power equipment, and deploying EV charge points.

As such it calls on financial institutions, government and industry bodies to support SMEs in reaching the economic potential of decarbonisation and recommends areas in which SMEs need support, including access to funding, awareness of the economic potential that comes with climate action, and the development of the skills and knowledge required to develop greener business models.

NatWest £100bn CSFF pledge covers a range of areas, including the transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy technologies, energy efficiency upgrades for homes and buildings, and investment in electric vehicle infrastructure.

However, the bank today also announced plans to launch a new green loan for SME customers, alongside specialist Accelerators for Clean Transport and Circular Economy, tools for businesses to monitor their carbon footprint, and mandatory climate training for all its relationship managers.

Commenting on the report, Lord Nicholas Stern, chairman of the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change, said: "This report by NatWest is timely and important, and makes it clear that the UK's small, start up and innovative firms need support to capitalise on the emerging opportunities from the transition to a low-carbon economy.

"Fifteen years from now, we will know whether we will succeed or fail to meet the UK's net-zero target, and the UK's SMEs will play a defining role in the outcome."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

Five in every six UK organisations unprepared for escalating climate impacts

Green and tonic: Fever-Tree UK mixers go carbon neutral

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read
05

Government aims to 'double-down' on clean power and CCS to achieve net zero grid

07 October 2021 • 5 min read

More on Investment

iStock
Biomass

IEA: National climate plans could deliver 'peak' fossil fuel demand in 2025

But agency calls on policymakers to ramp up green policies and investments, noting that existing decarbonisation pledges still leave the world on track for dangerously escalating climate impacts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 October 2021 • 5 min read
BusinessGreen launches dedicated COP26 Hub
Policy

BusinessGreen launches dedicated COP26 Hub

Hosted in association with Schneider Electric and BCG, new content hub will provide all the latest business news on the crucial Glasgow Summit

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 13 October 2021 • 2 min read
Renewables markets are thriving but there could be bumps in the road ahead, according to EY
Energy

EY warns 'inadequate' grid investment risks curbing global renewables boom

UK slips back to fifth place in latest Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index with the US, China, and India leading the field

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 October 2021 • 4 min read