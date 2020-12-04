Deregulation drive has crippled progress towards UK's environmental goals, study argues

Water quality, air quality, nature protection, and the decarbonisation of the housing sector have all been damaged by deregulation and the erosion of enforcement capacity, according to a damning new report from Unchecked UK

Environmental deregulation has comprehensively failed to deliver the efficiency and cost-savings promised by successive governments as part of an ideological drive to cut red tape.

That is the headline conclusion of a damning new report from green campaign group Unchecked UK, which draws on a series of case studies to argue that environmental deregulation has "directly undermined the achievement of government policy goals".

"Water quality, air quality, the decarbonisation of the housing sector and the protection of nature conservation sites have all been undermined by deregulation and the erosion of enforcement capacity," the report, titled Our Better Nature: Why Strong Environmental Protections Matter, argues.

Far from delivering reported savings of £1.5bn, for example, the 2010-2015 Coalition Government's 'red-tape cutting' initiatives have increased regulatory burdens on business by at least £3.1bn, the report estimates.

The report cites several specific examples to back up its thesis that deregulation has done the opposite of what its supporters claimed. For example, the report argues that progress on improving UK water quality has been undermined by ongoing failures to adequately enforce regulations, which has resulted in a shifting of regulatory responsibility on to the private sector, the deferral of key targets, a decline in reporting frequency, and the rolling-back of monitoring programmes. The report estimates that as a result under the current rate of progress it will take over 200 years to hit the key government targets on water quality.

It also gives numerous examples of the damaging side-effects of the push to deregulate planning. Numerous changes to environmental impact assessment requirements have had troubling consequences for wildlife and habitats, it claims, citing the controversial £106bn HS2 project, where "requirements have been side-stepped" despite the fact it will damage 108 ancient woodlands and other natural areas, according to expert analysis.

Other planning changes have undermined the quality of housing, it argues, with deregulation of permitted development rights leading to what the report calls "some appalling cases" of office to residential conversions leaving families in substandard homes without access to facilities or open space.

Combined with the scrapping of the Code for Sustainable Homes and the Zero Carbon Homes initiative, weak planning rules have also undermined progress towards the government's low-carbon housing goals, the report alleges. "Heavy job losses and a legacy of drafty newbuilds with high heating bills" threaten to hamstring the "UK's progress towards meeting legally binding carbon budgets", it adds.

"The cancellation of the Zero Carbon Homes policy has cost more than £2bn in wasted energy, driving up household energy bills by £200 a year," it calculates.

The report also addresses the impact of cutting regulator budgets, with the Environment Agency having seen its budget and staffing numbers drop by 63 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, since 2009. Natural England's budget has fallen by 72 per cent and its staff by 20 per cent, it adds. As a result of such cuts "enforcement activity has plummeted", the report shows.

"Our rivers are dirtier, protected areas are in poor shape, air quality is still failing in major cities and our underfunded planning system is under attack from vested interests," said Paul Hatchwell, a lead author on the report.

In response, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow said the government is working to "build back better and greener after the pandemic - progressing our 25-year Environment Plan and our commitment to net zero emissions by 2050, while supporting our rural economy and protected landscapes".

"Our landmark Environment Bill will set legally-binding environmental targets, and establish the Office for Environmental Protection - which will have the power to scrutinise and take enforcement action against environmental wrongdoing," she added.

Unchecked's report is published as the UK nears the end of the Brexit transition period, at which point a new legislative framework will come into force alongside a newly created watchdog, the Office for Environmental Protection. Green groups have welcomed moves to place into law a series of environmental targets on air quality, water, biodiversity and waste reduction. The government has also promised that the bill will embed measures to protect and enhance the environment through Biodiversity Net Gain and Local Nature Recovery strategies.

However, concerns remain over the precise details of the new legislation with green campaigners continuing to ask questions about the powers of the new watchdog, its level of independence, and its funding settlement.