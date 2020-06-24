natural gas
L'Oreal buys landfill gas under carbon neutrality plan
Cosmetics giant set to buy landfill gas from Kentucky plant as part of plan to offset carbon emissions for all US manufacturing sites from 2019
Keele University to trial hydrogen gas heating
From 2019 hydrogen gas will be pumped into natural gas pipes serving Keele University, as part of one-year live test to cut carbon emissions from heating
Coal declines and solar surges: FERC plots the future of US energy
Despite President Trump's best efforts US power system looks set to become ever more dependent on renewables, while coal continues its demise
BNEF: Market for renewables, EVs and battery storage set to soar
Bloomberg New Energy Finance 2016 predicts fossil fuel power could peak by 2025
The terrifying trends concealed in BP's Statistical Review
Oil prices remain near record highs, the world is reliant on the US gas boom, and renewables make up just a fraction of the energy mix - for BP this is evidence of 'the strength' of the global energy system
Reading to host 'UK's largest' CNG bus fleet
Town to have 20 natural gas-powered buses on the streets by the end of May
Energy efficiency investment top priority, says BP chief
And Copenhagen wasn't a failure but a moment of reality
Gas shortages highlight firms' exposure to energy security risks
Renewables industry argues decentralised and diversified energy supplies could protect firms from seeing gas supplies cut off during cold weather
Renewables take the lead in Australia's new power developments
Government study credits renewable energy law for flurry of wind farm projects
Korea Gas to offer "clean" dimethyl ether as cooking fuel
$338m DME plant planned with eye to expanding into auto fuel market
IEA: Low-carbon plans to cause gas glut
Agency predicts greater investment in nuclear and renewables will reduce European reliance on Russia
Fossil fuels will still dominate Asia-Pacific energy in 2030, predicts ADB
Report forecasts slow growth for renewable energy in the region, at only 1.3 per cent annually
Qatar Airways undertakes first gas-powered flight
New liquid-to-gas fuel promises to improve air quality and could help curb carbon emissions
Credit crisis claims Pickens as first major renewables victim
T Boone Pickens' high profile plan for the largest wind farm in the US to be delayed amid funding difficulties