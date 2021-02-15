New gas power projects are a headache for the UK's COP26 team
Drax's 3.2GW North Yorkshire gas plant is now in doubt, but other power companies are still set to waste public money on gas, argues Ember's Phil MacDonald
Drax is reportedly considering dropping its plans for an enormous new gas plant - but many other developers are still hunting for government subsidies to build theirs. With the UK's Climate Change Committee...
More news
Jaguar targets fully electric vehicle range by 2025
Jaguar Land Rover aims to spend £2.5bn annually on electrifying its range as it strives to become a net zero company by 2039
'Bonkers savings': NatWest and Octopus Energy debut discounted EV charging package
Bundle to offer customers discounted EV charge point installations, as well as access to Octopus Energy's flexible tariffs and EV roaming network
BNP Paribas strengthens policy on beef and soy-driven deforestation in Brazil
The French bank has set a deadline of 2025 for its clients in Brazil to achieve zero deforestation and full traceability in their production and supply chains
Shareholder advisor ISS embeds climate risk into global voting guidelines
World’s largest proxy advising firm has updated its guidelines for fund managers to vote against board members who fail to account for climate risk