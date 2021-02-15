New gas power projects are a headache for the UK's COP26 team

  • Phil MacDonald, Ember
Drax's 3.2GW North Yorkshire gas plant is now in doubt, but other power companies are still set to waste public money on gas, argues Ember's Phil MacDonald

Drax is reportedly considering dropping its plans for an enormous new gas plant - but many other developers are still hunting for government subsidies to build theirs. With the UK's Climate Change Committee...

To continue reading...

