How soaring fossil fuel costs are driving the rise in UK power prices

Skyrocketing global fossil gas costs underscore urgent need to ramp up renewables capacity in UK, according to Ember
The UK energy system is currently reeling from a perfect storm of market forces that has caused energy prices to soar, with major ramifications for domestic consumer bills, energy suppliers, beverage manufacturers,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial