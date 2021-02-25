Drax abandons plans for controversial 3.2GW gas power plant

Energy firm announces it will not develop new gas fired power at its site in North Yorkshire as it looks to focus on biomass and carbon capture plans

Drax has abandoned plans to build what would have been the largest gas-fired power station in Europe at its site in North Yorkshire, following major opposition from campaigners who had warned the project would undermine the UK's 2050 net zero emissions target.

The energy firm's CEO Will Gardiner confirmed in a statement today "we will not develop new gas fired power at Drax", adding the company would continue to focus its business on developing biomass power at the site combined with carbon capture technologies as part of its drive to become 'carbon negative' by 2030.

"Our focus is on renewable power," said Gardiner. "Our carbon intensity is one of the lowest of all European power generators. We aim to be carbon negative by 2030 and are continuing to make progress. We are announcing today that we will not develop new gas fired power at Drax. This builds on our decision to end commercial coal generation and the recent sale of our existing gas power stations."

Reports that the firm was set to abandon the controversial 3.2GW project first emerged earlier this month. The decision comes despite the Court of Appeal recently upholding the government's decision to grant planning permission to the project, following a legal challenge from green NGO ClientEarth which argued the plant would undermine the UK's ability to meet its climate goals.

That ruling had paved the way for Drax to begin development at the site near Selby, where it has already shifted four previous coal-fired units to run on biomass energy, with plans to close its remaining coal units at the site next month.

But, having sold off its other remaining gas power assets late last year in a £193m deal, the company has shown increasing intent to ditch fossil fuels altogether, and earlier this month announced a proposed £436m deal to buy Canadian pellet producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy in order to bolster supplies for its growing biomass power business.

BusinessGreen has sought clarity from the company as to whether today's decision affects the status of several other UK gas fired power projects proposed by subsidiaries of Drax, including Abergelli Power, Millbook Power, Progress Power, and Hirwaun Power.

Nevertheless, the decision is a major blow for future development of gas-fired power in the UK, which some have argued can act as a 'bridge fuel' towards a low carbon energy system as it emits fewer greenhouse gases than coal power.

However, today's decision from Drax came as influential think tank Carbon Tracker released fresh analysis arguing building new gas power plants in the UK could waste up to £9bn, as clean energy technologies are increasingly able offer the same levels of reliable generation at a lower cost.

Green groups were therefore quick to welcome today's announcement as an important moment in the battle against fossil fuel infrastructure. ClientEarth lawyer Sam Hunter-Jones described the decision as "a massive win for the UK and the climate".

"In opposing this controversial project since its inception, we warned that it risked the UK's net zero target and risked locking in huge long-term subsidies," he said. "Just as the coal era is long gone, what Drax's statement today makes clear is that time is up for building any new large scale gas power plants in the UK."

However, concerns continue to surround Drax's biomass plans, with some groups arguing biomass feedstock sourced from wood pellets can have damaging effects on biodiversity and the climate.

"The science is clear about the inconsistency of large scale wood burning for power with meeting our climate goals and protecting the planet's essential forests," added Hunter Jones.

Drax has consistently argued that it sources its biomass feedstock from sustainably managed forests resulting in power with significantly lower emissions than that from fossil fuel plants.

Today's announcement came as Drax unveiled its 2020 financial results, which show an overall £156m operating loss last year. The company incurred a total of £226m in charges related to writing off its remaining coal business, and another £13m in charges from its decision not to develop the new 3.2GW gas project.

In related news, reports suggest the Treasury is close to announcing it final decision on where to direct £180m funding to support planned carbon capture and storage projects, with several clusters of heavy industry consortia across the UK vying for the support.

According to the Financial Times, the Net Zero Teesside project looks likely to be chosen with the final announcement set to be made as part of the Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget next week.