National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
National Trust to divest £1bn portfolio from fossil fuels
Charity loses patience with fossil fuel firms and says it will shift its investments towards supporting green businesses
'Haywire' seasons lead to freak year for nature, says National Trust
Warmer weather has been good for some of the UK's flora and fauna, while others have suffered or almost disappeared completely