Investor LGIM teams up with National Trust to launch fossil fuel-exclusion fund

Legal & General Investment Management and National Trust launch new investment strategy to help institutions and investors meet fossil fuel divestment commitments
Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has teamed up with the National Trust to launch a new index investment fund which excludes fossil fuels, in response to growing demand for such schemes, particularly from organisations in the charity sector.
Announced today, the investment strategy aims to prioritise companies with better ESG ratings, thereby limiting exposure to fossil fuel and high carbon-emitting companies, and helping to facilitate a transition towards net zero, according to LGIM.
In order to be included in the LGIM ESG indices, companies will have to align with global criteria on fossil fuels, meaning companies with a carbon reserve intensity above zero per cent would be excluded, including those in energy, mining and utilities sectors, it explained.
It is also set to incorporate LGIM's Climate Impact Pledge, which ranks more than 5,000 companies in 20 climate-critical sectors against their progress on transitioning to net zero, board composition, strategy and transparency metrics.
"We believe the transition away from fossil fuels towards a low-carbon economy is a key priority for investors," said LGIM head of institutional clients Mark Johnson. "We are seeing demand from charities and universities to divest from fossil fuels, as they respond to expectations from increasingly sustainability conscious donors and students.
"This partnership reaffirms LGIM's purpose to use our scale and expertise across indexing and investment stewardship to provide innovative, cost-effective portfolio solutions for charities and institutions. We are dedicated to helping enable charities and institutions generate financial returns, whilst investing in line with their respective missions."
The L&G Future World ESG Developed Fossil Fuel Exclusions Index Fund aims to offer UK investors exposure to equities as well as LGIM-designed ESG indices, the investor said.
National Trust director of finance Dabinder Hutchinson said strong environmental values were becoming increasingly important for organisations with regards to their pensions and investments, particularly in the third sector.
"Our environmental values are important in everything we do, including managing our investment portfolio - something that is crucial to ensuring we are able to generate vital funds to fulfil our charitable purpose," she said. "We are delighted that we have been able to collaborate with LGIM to co-create this new strategy with our required fossil fuel exclusions, and LGIM's wider engagement programme with companies, to enable the development of more climate friendly investment portfolios to support the climate transition and our race against climate change."
A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.