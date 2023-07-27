Investor LGIM teams up with National Trust to launch fossil fuel-exclusion fund

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has teamed up with the National Trust to launch a new index investment fund which excludes fossil fuels, in response to growing demand for such schemes, particularly from organisations in the charity sector.

Announced today, the investment strategy aims to prioritise companies with better ESG ratings, thereby limiting exposure to fossil fuel and high carbon-emitting companies, and helping to facilitate a transition towards net zero, according to LGIM.

In order to be included in the LGIM ESG indices, companies will have to align with global criteria on fossil fuels, meaning companies with a carbon reserve intensity above zero per cent would be excluded, including those in energy, mining and utilities sectors, it explained.

It is also set to incorporate LGIM's Climate Impact Pledge, which ranks more than 5,000 companies in 20 climate-critical sectors against their progress on transitioning to net zero, board composition, strategy and transparency metrics.