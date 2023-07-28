'No public mandate for delay': PM warned he faces fierce resistance if UK green policy watered down

More than 50 environmental groups have today told Rishi Sunak that their combined 20 million-strong membership will stand firm "against any and all attacks" on the government's green agenda, in an open letter to the Prime Minister today that warns of fierce public resistance to any rowing back on climate and environmental policies.

The letter, which follows widespread media speculation this week that the PM is wavering on a number of key green pledges, stresses that there is "no public mandate for delay" on environmental and climate action, and gives a strong hint that the government risks inciting public protest and resistance should it water down its green agenda.

Specific policies which been frequently cited as under threat include the 2030 phase out date for sales of new petrol and diesel cars, the 2035 ban on new gas boilers, and requirements for landlords to ensure rental properties meet a minimum EPC energy efficiency rating of C by 2028.

Meanwhile, the government this week also yet again delayed plans to introduce extended producer responsibility policies aimed at improving packaging recycling, in a move that promoted frustration from recycling firms that it could stymie investment.

In light of speculation these and more policies could be dropped or delayed, the 52 green organisations to have signed the letter - which include Green Alliance, National Trust, the RSPB, and Christian Aid - have therefore requested an urgent meeting with the PM to discuss his response to the environmental crises.

The letter cites the organisations' "deep alarm" at reports this week speculating the government is considering watering down its commitments on "almost every front of environmental policy", despite the Conservative Party manifesto putting its commitment to the UK's 2050 net zero target on the very first page of its 2019 General Election manifesto.

"Together, we represent more than 20 million supporters, who support us to speak up for the future of life on this one precious planet," the letter reads. "We will not stand by whilst politicians use the environment as a political football.

"It is courage and leadership that we need now. In the past, we have mobilised many of our members collectively with extraordinary results, and our resolve to stand firm now against any and all attacks on this critical policy agenda remains absolute.

"We therefore request an urgent meeting with you to discuss your response to the environmental crises - and in the meantime, we seek public reassurances on your commitment to taking the necessary action."

Other signatories range from Friends of the Earth and WWF UK to Chester Zoo, Ramblers and The British Mountaineering Council.

The furore over green policy was sparked by last week's byelection in Boris Johnson's former constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where the Conservative's just about managed to hold onto the seat by under 500 votes despite a huge swing to Labour.

In the wake of the byelection result, leaders from both parties speculated that the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan's plan to expand the capital's Ultra Low Emission Zone to include outer regions including the constituency may have been a deciding factor in preventing Labour from taking the seat, which has been in Tory hands for decades

The byelection result led to Sunak himself being quizzed on his green policy agenda, prompting him to warn that green policies should not be a "hassle" or heap extra costs on to families. Meanwhile, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove also this week publicly voiced his support for relaxing measures on gas boilers and landlord energy efficiency requirements, as he warned against against net zero becoming a "religious crusade".

Such comments come despite widespread evidence that ambitious environmental and net zero policies remain hugely popular with voters from all backgrounds and political persuasions, with new survey results just this week indicating that the Conservative Party risks losing swing voters to Labour by not going far nor fast enough on green policy.

Shaun Spiers, executive director at Green Alliance, stressed that environmental policies must be fair and affordable, but that no one would benefit if the UK reneged on its commitments on climate and nature.

"This week climate change is causing devastation across Europe, from Spain and Portugal to Italy and Greece," he said. "It is a sign of things to come. But as climate change gets more serious, British politics seems laughable by comparison.

"The Prime Minister has yet to show that he understands either the severity of the environmental crisis, or how tackling it will strengthen the economy and improve people's lives. It is about time he did so."

Hilary McGrady, director general at National Trust - another organisation to sign today's letter - added that the climate and nature crises "can't be a matter for negotiation".

"They demand our urgent, unswerving attention," she said. "Political differences must be set aside if we are to safeguard our economy and food supply, and secure jobs, homes and health for future generations. Ambivalence sends all the wrong signals to the market.

"A general election is coming and poll after poll shows that voters are resolute in their commitment to the environment. Instead of being gradually erased, robust green policies should be inked into the manifestos of every political party hoping to form a future government.

"Only a few years ago, UK leaders set world-leading targets and promised the public good green jobs, cleaner air and seas, and a restored natural environment. Now is the time to double down on those commitments."

Responding to today's letter, the government insisted it remained fully committed to net zero - including its plan to phase out out new petrol and diesel car sales from 2030 - but stressed the need to do to in a way that was "proportionate and pragmatic" for the public.

"The UK can be proud of its record as a world leader on climate," the government said in a statement. "It is cutting emissions faster than any other G7 country and attracted billions of investment into renewables, which now account for 40 per cent of our electricity. In the last year alone, we have confirmed the first state backing of a nuclear project in over 30 years and invested billions to kickstart new industries like carbon capture and floating offshore wind.

"With the Prime Minister's creation of a new department dedicated to delivering net zero and energy security, this government is driving economic growth, creating jobs, bringing down energy bills, and reducing our dependence on imported fossil fuels."

